Slalom of Val d’Isere, there is only Noel in front of Vinatzer in the first heat

The blue chasing the first career success is second at 12 cents on the Face de Bellevard. Gross, Razzoli and Sala also qualified for the second heat. Outside Pinturault

Who will be the king of the slalom? After a season without dominators in the specialty – the cup went to Schwarz, but there were 7 winners in 11 races -, the first race of the year, on the Face de Bellevard, draws up the new hierarchies of the specialty. And Alex Vinatzer is also in the running.

The hierarchies – Leading after the first heat is the French Clement Noel, the fastest in 44 ”51, but in the wake, just a whisker away, there is the blue. Only twelve cents divide Vinatzer from the first place of the Frenchman, despite the ankle problem suffered in recent days Alex was ahead in the middle of the race and finished without forcing. Below the second lead there are only a handful of athletes: the Norwegian Foss-Solevaag (at 17/100), the Swiss Tanguy Nef (at 41/100), the Austrian Manuel Feller (at 46/100) and Victor Muffat Jeandet (at 53/100), then Zubcic and Jacobsen paired at 81/100, Simonet at 98/100. The rest of the group is from second up, from Yule and Riding (at 1 ”00) to Kristoffersen (at 1” 52) Zenhaeusern (at 2 ”02).

Stefano Gross (17th at 1 ”52), Giuliano Razzoli (21st at 1” 65) and Tommaso Sala (23rd at 1 ”84) also qualify for the second heat. Manfred Moelgg remains out for 2 cents, 31st at 2 ”22. Simon Maurberger and Hannes Zingerle are out.

Pintu out – In difficulty Pinturault on the track that had seen him the winner in the last race held here two years ago: finished at 2 ”90, he did not qualify for the second heat. Vinatzer has already reached the World Cup podium twice: third in Zagreb in January 2020 and then in Madonna di Campiglio in December last year.

At 13 the second heat.

December 12, 2021 (change December 12, 2021 | 11:02 am)

