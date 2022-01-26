Slap Cramer from Dogecoin’s father for Netflix shares

The co-creator of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Billy Markuson Monday attacked the CNBC presenter Jim Cramer.

What happened

“Because someone adds NFA [Not Financial Advice] if this guy can just do it and make everyone lose money? ”Markus said on Twitter in reference to Cramer.

Markus also replayed a tweet from Cramer in which the latter advised his followers to buy the shares of the video-on-demand streaming company. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Because it is important

The co-creator of DOGE pointed out that Netflix shares are down 33% since Cramer gave his advice.

Read also: Netflix, “increased competition” causes shares to collapse?

Cramer’s tweet dated January 3, while Netflix reported fourth-quarter financial results last Thursday, following which the company’s shares plummeted heavily.

Markus also hinted at the legal implications of sales pitch, which is the act of getting someone to buy something.

Markus said he was “confused about the law” but said that there is a “moral law”; the co-creator of DOGE has pointed the finger at those who continue to threaten how illegal it is to be bullish on cryptocurrencies and express these views in public.
“That doesn’t seem to be the case, or he would have been dragged to court,” Markus said, apparently referring to Cramer.

On Friday Cramer warned investors to be careful about investing in DOGE, stating that cryptocurrency is a financial instrument.

In response, Markus said Cramer’s comments were “the biggest bullish sign ever” for DOGE, urging the CNBC anchorman to learn more about the blockchain and explaining that Dogecoin does not qualify for the Howey Test. (ie the definition that determines what can be defined as an “investment contract” and therefore be subject to US laws on financial instruments).

Price movement

Dogecoin was down 1.7% daily to $ 0.13 on Monday.

Photo courtesy of Tulane Public Relations via Wikimedia

