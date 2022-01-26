Slap Cramer from Dogecoin’s father for Netflix shares

The co-creator of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Billy Markuson Monday attacked the CNBC presenter Jim Cramer.

What happened

“Because someone adds NFA [Not Financial Advice] if this guy can just do it and make everyone lose money? ”Markus said on Twitter in reference to Cramer.

Markus also replayed a tweet from Cramer in which the latter advised his followers to buy the shares of the video-on-demand streaming company. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

why does anyone add NFA if this dude can just do this and lose everyone money (Netflix is ​​down 33% since this call) https://t.co/WP5O10iXeB – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) January 25, 2022

Because it is important

The co-creator of DOGE pointed out that Netflix shares are down 33% since Cramer gave his advice.

Read also: Netflix, “increased competition” causes shares to collapse?

Cramer’s tweet dated January 3, while Netflix reported fourth-quarter financial results last Thursday, following which the company’s shares plummeted heavily.

Markus also hinted at the legal implications of sales pitch, which is the act of getting someone to buy something.

i guess. i have no idea of ​​the law other than if you get paid to shill and don’t disclose you can get sued. but it seems like if you aren’t paid, you can say whatever dumbass thing you want? – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) January 25, 2022

Markus said he was “confused about the law” but said that there is a “moral law”; the co-creator of DOGE has pointed the finger at those who continue to threaten how illegal it is to be bullish on cryptocurrencies and express these views in public.

“That doesn’t seem to be the case, or he would have been dragged to court,” Markus said, apparently referring to Cramer.

yeah i am just confused about the law obviously there is the moral law, but people keep threatening how it’s illegal to be bullish on whatever crypto and express it in public but it’s like, that doesn’t seem to be the case or he would be sued out his butt – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) January 25, 2022

On Friday Cramer warned investors to be careful about investing in DOGE, stating that cryptocurrency is a financial instrument.

In response, Markus said Cramer’s comments were “the biggest bullish sign ever” for DOGE, urging the CNBC anchorman to learn more about the blockchain and explaining that Dogecoin does not qualify for the Howey Test. (ie the definition that determines what can be defined as an “investment contract” and therefore be subject to US laws on financial instruments).

Price movement

Dogecoin was down 1.7% daily to $ 0.13 on Monday.

Photo courtesy of Tulane Public Relations via Wikimedia

