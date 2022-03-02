Slap Galilea Montijo! Yalitza Aparicio and Superholly met and posed very smiling in this PHOTO

It was in the year 2018 that the actress mexican Yalitza Aparicio achieved international fame thanks to the fact that she was the protagonist of the Oscar-winning film, “Roma”, by Alfonso Cuarón.

After participating in the film that won Cuarón the Oscar award for Best Director, the protagonist of this story has drawn the attention of the international media because she reached stardom in a immediate.

It is worth remembering that Yalitza was nominated for Best actress, Although he did not win, the Oscar nomination for his performance in “Roma” was the spearhead that his career needed, which almost suddenly generated an international impact.

It is under this scenario that it is easy to understand how the fame of the actress Oaxacan brought her to the center of the spotlight, for which Yalitza has been involved in dozens of controversies in the public eye, and one of the most recent related her to the influencer and English instructor known like Superholly.

Superholly’s controversy with Yalitza appeared

It was last January 11 that Superholly analyzed the pronunciation of the English of Yalitza Aparicio, since he found in a publication that the actress already handled the language as a “native” person, so he decided to analyze the level of English of the Mexican actress.

“Join me to react for the first time to the English of Yalitza aparicio after reading an article that qualifies it as “perfect”. I wanted to react live with the camera on and well… well, it was not what I expected, “she wrote the influencer in his video, however, this would unleash a huge controversy on social networks, as it was said that super holly criticized Yalitza and then the actress Oaxacan She uploaded a video arguing that she is not an expert in English and that her papers reflect that she is a Mexican with a moderate command of the foreign language.

Galilea Montijo and the controversy

However, in this controversy it was seen involved to a third person, and it is about one of the most beloved television presenters of all time: Galilea Montijo.

It was during the broadcast of the morning program Hoy on January 27 that Galilea Montijo lashed out at Superholly and assured that the language instructor had criticized the protagonist from Rome.

“Superholly is the girl who gave Yalitza everything, she was born in Venezuela and lives in Mexico, she teaches English, but Superholly the day you have the wool that Yalitza has in your account then you criticize her, then we talk baby”, Montijo said.

However, the Youtuber defended herself and assured that noticed that Galilea Montijo at that time did not even take the time to watch the video, and stressed that it was reprehensible that Montijo said that important in life to be able to give constructive criticism is to have money.

In sum, super holly He stressed that at no time did he attack Yalitza Aparicio, but simply analyzed his level of English because Internet users asked him to.

Recently social networks have exploded because more than a month after this controversy the topic continues to give something to talk about, now because super holly He has slapped Galilea Montijo with a white glove after he uploaded a photograph hugging Yalitza Aparicio, where he also puts in the description that he is with a great woman, thus showing that there is no rivalry between them.

