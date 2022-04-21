Slap in the Monumental: An erratic Barcelona SC lost 0-1 to the promoted Gualaceo in the LigaPro | National Championship | Sports

The casualties, approximately six due to injury and suspension, take their toll on Barcelona. Yesterday they fell 0-1 at home against Gualaceo, whose coach Leonardo Vanegas warned that he was going to try to surprise the bullfighters at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium.

So it was. Before closing the first half of the game, Guala took the lead with a goal from Uruguayan Joaquín Vergés, who fired an accurate shot from outside the area, which hung at an angle that was unattainable for Canarian goalkeeper Javier Burrai. It was Vergés’ fifth goal this year.

Barcelona had a lukewarm reaction with a collective play, which was blocked in the last line by the Azuayan team’s defense, before going to rest.

The statistics indicated that during the first half Barcelona had more possession of the ball (68%) than its rival (32%), but the superiority on the scoreboard belonged to the visiting team.

After the game resumed, Gualaceo kept up his pace. In a surprising counterattack that left the bullfighter defense unarmed, Byron Angulo launched an attack, finished off the goal with Burrai already overcome, but his shot went slightly off target. In the final minutes, goalkeeper Walter Hinostroza showed off.

Despite the fall, Barcelona is still the LigaPro leader with 19 points, since Liga (16) lost in Machala. (D)