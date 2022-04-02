Slap or palazo: they created piñatas of Jada Pinkett and Chris Rock after Will Smith hit

The famous piñatería also recreated Jada Pinkett’s infidelity (Photo: Facebook/Piñatería Ramírez)

Without a doubt, one of the best moments on world television was the slap that the actor Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock after offending his wife, Jada Pinkettwith a joke about his alopecia during the 2022 Oscar awards ceremony.

After this awkward but intense moment, Mexicans were surprised and flooded social networks with their reactions, opinions, comments and criticisms about this fact that, unless someone proves otherwise, he left the script established by The Academy.

One of the Facebook profiles that could not fail to talk about the subject, very much in its own way, was the famous Ramirez Pinateriaknown for making replicas, with paper and paste, of the most remembered moments of popular culture.

Now they decided to recreate Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett. The comedian and actor wears a black and blue suit, white shirt and a bow tie. An outfit very similar to the one he wore last Sunday, March 27. For her part, the Matrix actress has a green dress, identical to the one she wore that night.

“Chris rock piñata so he doesn’t make fun of the baldheads. Piñateria Ramírez gives you the opportunity, which Will Smith had. Because my son’s friend could put the p!t* in it… but never! Tell him baldhead, place your order and call now” (sic), was the message that accompanied the photographs.

The users applauded the work of those in charge of making the piñatas (Photo: Facebook/Piñatería Ramírez)

However, they also shared the snapshot of two other piñatas that recreated the moment, which occurred in mid-2020, when Jada confessed to Will Smith that she cheated on him with rapper August Alsina, whom she met thanks to her sonJaden, when he was 23 years old and going through a “difficult” situation.

some passersby they stopped to take the photo, simulating a slap. In addition, they were placed in different positions to simulate blows, distancing and even inflammation.

The followers of this page immediately reacted and began to post their comments. Some applauded the work of the people who made the piñatas, because they said they were very similar to real people..

Another sector decided to continue with the teasing and shared some jokes and memes. They also noted that, so far, no one had spoken out against these creations, as has happened on previous occasions.

Finally, they did not let through the messages related to Eduardo Yáñez, another actor who decided to hit a reporter during a red carpetbecause he had asked about his son, who had recently suffered an accident.

Chris Rock made fun of Will Smith’s wife’s alopecia, which caused the actor’s fury (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

After each of those involved gave their perspective on the facts, in addition to the various opinions of the entertainment world, the Academy invited actor Will Smith last Wednesday to send a written statement about his conduct at the 2022 Oscars gala .

According to a statement sent to EFEthe actor has 15 days to send that statement before the Academy on April 18 “take any disciplinary action”which could be the “suspension, expulsion or any other sanction allowed in the statutes”.

In addition, The institution clarified that it asked Smith to leave the ceremony after the incident but he refused, although he admitted that “he could have handled the situation in another way.”

This clarification comes after one of the presenters of the gala, Wanda Sykescriticized the permissiveness of the Academy with the actor on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

“You mug someone, they escort you out of the building and that’s it. But for them to let it continue… I thought it was disgusting,” said Sykes, who then had to go on stage to continue hosting the ceremony.

