Slaps on the muzzle and kicks a horse during the fox hunt: teacher fired

LONDON – A primary school teacher was fired for beating a horse after a fox hunt in England. The video of the episode, secretly shot by an animal rights group and posted online, had gone viral on social media, with more than two million views, sparking widespread protests across the country. At first the teacher, Sarah Molds, had been suspended from school, pending an investigation. Now the authorities have announced that he has lost his job.

“I can confirm that the contract with Sarah Molds has been revoked,” he said Paul Maddox, general manager of the Mowbray Education Trust, the equivalent of the school board of Melton Mowbray, a town of 25,000 near Leicester, in central England. “We are committed to offering the best educational standards to all our young pupils and so we will continue to do so,” the official added. Likewise, all relations with her were severed by the local Pony Club, a children’s riding association where she volunteered: “We strongly condemn the actions illustrated by that video,” says a spokesperson.

In the video we see Sarah, in a riding uniform, who at the end of a fox hunt leads her horse to the pickup truck which she tries to get him into. For reasons not immediately clear, the woman slaps him on the muzzle and kicks him with her boots. The video was shot by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs (Hunting Saboteurs in County Hertford), an animal rights group committed to reporting violence against horses.

Banned for more than a decade during Tony Blair’s Labor government for “cruelty to animals”, which were mauled by dogs, fox hunting actually continues using opaque legislation: now it is forbidden to deliberately kill the fox with dogs, but it is allowed to chase it, to kill it with other methods or even with dogs, if these are not explicitly encouraged to do so. Cottesmore Hunt, the association that organized the fox hunt in which the accident occurred, told the BBC that it “completely disapproves of any such action and will take appropriate action”, alluding to the possible exclusion of the teacher. from future hunts.

A bitter debate is still underway in England between who would like to completely restore fox hunting, supported mostly by farmers and rural residents, and who would like tougher legislation banning it in all its forms.

It is therefore a very different case from the controversy that broke out at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, when a pentathlete went into crisis on the show jumping event and her trainer hit her horse. Following that controversy, the Olympic Committee decided to change the pentathlon, a competition divided into five different disciplines (fencing, swimming, shooting, running and horse riding), eliminating horse riding. Horseback riding enthusiasts believe that a balance must be found between the correct repression of unacceptable episodes and the blaming of an entire sector which is based, in large part, on love for animals.

