Sledging, Kevin Fischnaller positive for Covid-19. Anxiety for the whole blue team, tomorrow is the match – OA Sport

A very uncertain Olympic edition and strongly distorted by Covid-19, the one we are about to experience in Beijing. The Winter Games are plagued by the virus that will overturn the competition schemes of various disciplines.

Unfortunately, it is also at the expense the Italy of sledding. In fact, the news has just arrived that Kevin Fischnaller, one of the three members of the men’s blue team, tested positive for a swab.

During the Italian night there had been tests on the Yanqing track and the absence of the winner of the sprint World Cup of 2021 was immediately noticed. At the moment he is in solitary confinement in a special ward of the Olympic village, unfortunately he will have to renounce his second participation in Cinque Cerchi.

Terror, tampons and quarantines: these Olympics were better not to do them

News anything but happy even for the cousin Dominik Fischnaller, star of the Italian national team. For him (and also for the other blue sleds), who is Kevin’s roommate, the strict contract procedure is triggered: he will have to undergo two molecular swabs a day and will be able to continue training but in a sort of isolated corridor. We remember that the men’s single shoots tomorrow and the hope is that there are no unpleasant surprises from the test results.

Photo: Lapresse