Sleep day, the technology to sleep well and regain well-being

The technology of a smartwatch can improve the quality of night’s rest and promote well-being and health. In fact, sleeping well is a pillar of a healthy lifestyle that can prevent almost 80% of heart disease and stroke. They remember him, on the occasion of the World sleep day, which is celebrated on Friday 18 March, Fitbit and Istituto Auxologico Italiano, a medical research institution with which the technology company is collaborating. “What once was just an accessory to tell the time has now evolved, becoming a tool that can also allow prevention work, especially in times like the current one in which higher levels of emotional stress are often the cause of irregular sleep. Technology supports medicine, picking up small alarm bells with a smartwatch or trackerincluding, for example, irregular beats, poor sleep management or high levels of stress, which can be important allies in terms of prevention “, explains Giovanni Bergamaschi, Head of Fitbit Southern Europe at Google.

Sleep is a primary need, “it helps regulate body temperature and the cardio-circulatory and immune system, repairs damaged cells and is essential for having adequate cognitive functions during the day”, explains the Professor Carolina Lombardi, head of the Sleep Medicine Center at the IRCCS-Istituto Auxologico Italiano in Milan – San Luca hospital. It is not always possible to interpret (or ignore) the signals with which the body expresses stress, poor sleep quality, but also an incorrect diet. Technology can be of great help. “Smartwatches – continues the expert – if used consistently, they can objectify what you do during the day, helping you to focus on the need to listen to your individuality”.

Thanks to advanced sleep monitoring features, integrated with a technology based on heart rate analysis, Fitbit smartwatches and trackers are able to make accessible from the wrist information on the quality of one’s rest and how to improve it, using heart rate changes to estimate how much time you spend each night in wake, light, deep, and REM sleep. The system, for example, allows you to set the alarm to silent or smart mode. In the first case, awakening occurs with a slight vibration on the wrist, in the second, it is the device that, based on the data collected, invites you to open your eyes at the most optimal moment of your sleep cycle.

In line with the holistic wellness approach of the technology company, to foster greater awareness of good lifestyle habits, every morning in the Fitbit app, you can read your sleep score. In particular, users of the Premium program can access a feature that helps to understand how different factors, including stress or nutrition, have an impact on the quality of rest.

Precisely to promote well-being in the 4 essential aspects – sleep, stress management, nutrition, physical activity – Premium users are also guaranteed access to Mindful Method by Deepak Chopra, a series of contents for the promotion of healthy lifestyles created thanks to the partnership, signed in 2021, with Dr. Deepak Chopra, the mindfulness expert, pioneer of integrative medicine and founder of the Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global. From the wrist device, in a simple and intuitive way, it is therefore possible to access personalized relaxation and meditation sessions which, thanks to a holistic approach, help to manage stress, sleep better and improve general well-being, to become more and more aware of the their state of health, learning to know each other better, to stay healthy and prevent possible diseases.