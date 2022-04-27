Sleep diet: how to lose weight while sleeping

“We are what we eat”. How many times have you heard this sentence repeated on television, and how many times have you read it in the newspapers? Certainly many, and basically there is some truth in this saying.

It is no longer a mystery that nutrition plays a fundamental role for our health, for psychophysical well-being. And now, a team of Norwegian experts has shown that the food we eat on a daily basis can lengthen our lives, and not a little.

Here is the diet that can extend life up to 10 years

There are some advice which, if followed consistently, guarantee longevity. First of all, avoid smoking, limit alcohol consumption and eat a healthy and balanced diet. It is a question of adopting measures that will bring immediate benefits in everyday life, up to obtaining concrete advantages such as a lengthening of life.

In fact, a recent study has shown that following a balanced food plan can extend life by up to a decade. It is a healthful diet that involves the consumption of cereals, nuts, vegetables, legumes, eggs, dairy products, fish, fruit, avoiding the consumption of red meat and sugary drinks instead.

According to what was discovered by the researchers, then published in the Plos Medicine, the diet in question, if followed from the age of 20 years, could increase the longevity of men and women alike of 10 years.

If, on the other hand, up to the 60 years a diet with a large consumption of red meats, sugary drinks, alcohol and unhealthy food was preferred and, if you were to switch to this optimal one, you could still increase the life of 8 years.

In case it was a over 80 changing your food plan in favor of the optimal one could extend your life by about 3 and a half years.

Here’s what the researchers found

The researchers explained that: “We could have simply indicated that for certain food groups such as legumes, an optimal diet requires a high intake but such intakes may not be feasible for many “.

Po added: “Therefore, we have also presented dietary estimates of the feasibility approach that are closer to what we can realistically expect from most people’s diet changes and in most contexts where certain objectives are often difficult to pursue in daily practice “.