Sleep, drinking a glass of water helps you sleep better

And it’s simple to remedy the situation – just remember to drink a glass of water . To launch this only apparently trivial warning is a research that appeared in the scientific journal Sleep which shows how those who do not drink enough (or in any case do not introduce liquids even through food) tend to have a lower quality sleep, characterized by micro-awakenings and other problems that make them not very restful.

For many people, having a hard time getting the right number of hours a night is a bugbear that can spoil sleep . Emotional tension, slow digestion, chasing thoughts can in fact facilitate nocturnal awakening, as well as making it more difficult to close the eyelids. But there are aspects that we sometimes forget, to promote good sleep hygiene, but which are still important.

You lose hours of rest

The research, particularly useful in this moment of emotional stress linked to the news that have been chasing each other for months now about Covid-19, examined a total of more than 20,000 people in China and the USA, who were asked specific questions both on the rhythms of sleep either on the introduction of water.

In addition to these surveys based on self-reported questionnaires, the experts also evaluated through specific urine tests not only the density of the urine but also the salts present in them, to have a complete picture of the situation with an objective parameter. The result is described by Umberto Solimene, professor at the University of Milan.

“What emerges from the study is that the high values ​​of urinary density (greater than 1020 g / ml) and saline content (greater than 831mOsm / kg) give evidence of poor hydration and lead to a consequent reduction in the duration of sleep. about two hours. The cause of this reaction is the change in the release of the antidiuretic hormone (vasopressin) with interference of the circadian rhythms (awakening). When we are dehydrated, our body tries to defend itself by producing vasopressin in order not to lose fluids, but influencing early awakening. “

In short: if you don’t remember drink before going to bed and the kidneys work little at night there may be a tendency to have a series of problems which, in the long run, can also affect the quality and duration of sleep, almost as if a signal was sent from the blood “washing machines” that facilitates awakening.

Let us therefore remember not to think only of the evening dinner, which obviously must be light and not weigh down the stomach too much, not to smoke and not to overdo it with alcohol that has a “double-face” effect (first they make us dozed off but then do not allow a long and relaxing sleep).

Proper hydration, in addition to being the basis of physical and mental well-being, it helps to rest well.

The rules to rest well

In addition to drinking water in the evening, it is important to respect the “door to sleep”. The organism is in fact used to letting go to sleep always at the same time and, as happens with the “slots” of airplanes, if you miss this appointment, the next one can arrive even after a long time.

On the front ofPower supply, dinner should provide carbohydrates with a pinch of protein: this seems to be the ideal mixture of macronutrients to rest properly. But we must remember that dinner must above all be light, without excess fat, because if the stomach does not work well and makes itself felt with the typical symptoms of poor digestion, such as heaviness and burning and acid reflux, falling asleep can become a challenge. .

Last tip: if you are not used to it or sleep may be affected, remember to avoid caffeinated drinks in the evening, not to mention tea or coffee. Better to get used to herbal teas and infusions, also to offer the body the fluids that make the kidneys work properly during the night’s rest.