Sleep, drinking a glass of water helps you sleep better
For many people, having a hard time getting the right number of hours a night is a bugbear that can spoil sleep. Emotional tension, slow digestion, chasing thoughts can in fact facilitate nocturnal awakening, as well as making it more difficult to close the eyelids. But there are aspects that we sometimes forget, to promote good sleep hygiene, but which are still important.
And it’s simple to remedy the situation – just remember to drink a glass of water. To launch this only apparently trivial warning is a research that appeared in the scientific journal Sleep which shows how those who do not drink enough (or in any case do not introduce liquids even through food) tend to have a lower quality sleep, characterized by micro-awakenings and other problems that make them not very restful.