Sleep hours after age 70 to prevent Alzheimer’s and cognitive impairment

A healthy life and proper nutrition are the foundation of health, but hours of sleep are also especially important after the age of 70. Sleeping well and being rested prevents many diseases and physical degradation. The older you get, the weaker your body becomes, which is why it is essential to sleep the right hours, without depriving yourself of a regenerating sleep.

Doctors have studied the stages of sleep for centuries, and even today these remain largely a mystery. Investigating the dream sphere is certainly not easy, but it provides important answers about lifestyle. What do you need to know about sleep, especially after the fateful 70 years, to stay healthy?

Sleep well after 70: how many hours does it take? Science answers

Recent research has provided surprising data regarding hours of sleep about older people. This discovery comes directly from the United States and deals with cognitive impairment, senile dementia and, of course, Alzheimer’s. This disease affects a very high percentage of elderly people.

The study, carried out at a medical university in Washington, defined the right hours of sleep for men and women once they are over 70 years of age. To give a sure result, more than one hundred people were examined. For four years, the researchers studied the lifestyle habits of people between the ages of 70 and 80.

The patients’ sleep was monitored through several EEGs, periodic blood sampling, and cerebrospinal fluid analysis. The result was incredible: a sleep less than five hours it impairs brain function, while sleep longer than seven hours slows down cognitive functions.

Ultimately, sleeping between five and seven hours as an elderly person should be the healthiest. Just the right amount of time to avoid brain problems and prevent disease. Obviously, in addition to the right hours it is necessary to have a quality, relaxing and deep sleep. Resting is essential to recharge your energy and purify your body. Sleeping little and badly is serious Health problems, such as cardiovascular disease, senile dementia and diabetes.