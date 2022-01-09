Sleep paralysis and Omicron, the expert explains the causes and how to prevent the scariest symptom – Il Tempo





The disease caused by the Omicron variant seems less aggressive than the more formidable one of the Delta. But among the symptoms that traced back to the lineage identified in South Africa there is one that has caused confusion, that of sleep paralysis, which emerged from reports of positive patients in England.





The onset of the side effect of the Omicron variant, which also has to do with the REM phase of sleep, questions scientists. Sleep therapy expert Dr. Kat Lederle said in an interview with Mail Online that “it could be the virus that has an impact on sleep regulation in the brain, as neurological effects have been reported from Covid. But sleep paralysis. and night sweats could be mostly due to the stress that comes from the big changes in the way we are spending our lives. “





Sleep paralysis detected in Covid patients occurs upon awakening or when one is about to fall asleep, and would not be dangerous. The inability to move is in fact temporary and can last even a few seconds in the face of a great fear for those who incur it who cannot control their body in which they feel trapped. The main advice of the experts to prevent the annoying and terrifying symptom is to sleep a good number of hours. As mentioned by Dr. Lederle, night sweats are also among the symptoms that would characterize the disease induced by the Omicron variant of the corona virus.



