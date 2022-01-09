Health

Sleep paralysis and Omicron, the expert explains the causes and how to prevent the scariest symptom – Il Tempo

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read


The disease caused by the Omicron variant seems less aggressive than the more formidable one of the Delta. But among the symptoms that traced back to the lineage identified in South Africa there is one that has caused confusion, that of sleep paralysis, which emerged from reports of positive patients in England.

No vax like HIV positive, Paolo Crepet unleashes Borgonovo: From chills

The onset of the side effect of the Omicron variant, which also has to do with the REM phase of sleep, questions scientists. Sleep therapy expert Dr. Kat Lederle said in an interview with Mail Online that “it could be the virus that has an impact on sleep regulation in the brain, as neurological effects have been reported from Covid. But sleep paralysis. and night sweats could be mostly due to the stress that comes from the big changes in the way we are spending our lives. “

Sleep paralysis, what a fear. Omicron's new terrible symptom

Sleep paralysis detected in Covid patients occurs upon awakening or when one is about to fall asleep, and would not be dangerous. The inability to move is in fact temporary and can last even a few seconds in the face of a great fear for those who incur it who cannot control their body in which they feel trapped. The main advice of the experts to prevent the annoying and terrifying symptom is to sleep a good number of hours. As mentioned by Dr. Lederle, night sweats are also among the symptoms that would characterize the disease induced by the Omicron variant of the corona virus.

It can strike at night. The new symptom of Omicron that scares the most

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Prostate cancer, the drug that reduces the risk of death by a third

November 27, 2021

Omicron variant, what are the symptoms: from a runny nose to fatigue

2 days ago

Covid, Trieste: boom in cases and hospital admissions after no Green pass parades

November 1, 2021

LIVE TJ – Workout in progress. There are De Sciglio and Perin. McKennie absent. I work in the gym for Kean and Chiellini

December 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button