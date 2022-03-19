Sleep, what is the best sleeping position?

Everyone has their favorite sleeping position. But it’s not said that she is the one …

Eugenio Spagnuolo March 18

When we curl up under the covers, without thinking too much, we put ourselves in our favorite position. Which will probably be where we will spend most of our time in bed. But Is there an ideal position during sleep? Is it better to sleep on your back, side or stomach? The answer is not so obvious …

Positions for sleeping: pros and cons – While there is no definitive study that links our sleeping position to things like back pain, snoring, or how often we wake up during the night, experts have noted some associations between the way we sleep and the small ailments that plague us. From the series tell me how you sleep and I’ll tell you … How you feel.

Fetal position. The fetal position is where you sleep on your side with your legs bent towards your body. It’s the most popular way to sleep (around 40% of people, according to research) and for good reason: it not only protects against back pain, but also helps reduce snoring. However, sleeping in the fetal position has its cons. If the posture is not relaxed, those suffering from joint pain or stiffness may experience some discomfort in the morning. It is also best to avoid bending your wrists or sleeping with one hand under the pillow to prevent numbness.

Sleeping on the side. It is similar to sleeping in the fetal position, but the legs are not retracted towards the body. Like the fetal position, sleeping on your side has its benefits: in addition to reducing snoring, it does not complicate digestion and reduces heartburn. The disadvantages? Sleeping on the side may make back pain less painful in some cases, but can put pressure on the shoulder and cause head tension or pain. For this it is best to use a mattress that provides pressure relief and a firmer pillow that supports the natural curve of the spine. It is also a good idea to try placing a pillow between your knees or lower legs to give hip and lower back support. Which side is best to sleep on? In one small study, participants rested on their right side after eating a high-fat meal. The next day they switched to the left side. So the researchers found that the right side was associated with increased heartburn and acid reflux, so sleeping on the left side might be better. According to some, sleeping on the left side also serves to encourage intestinal regularity.

Sleeping on your back. It is the position that uses gravity to keep our body aligned on the spine. This can help reduce the pressure on your back or joints. On the other hand, sleeping on your back is not ideal for those who snore or suffer from sleep apnea. And it doesn't always ease back pain, which is why it might be a good idea to put a pillow behind your knees to help the body support the natural curve of the back.

On the stomach. Experts believe it is the worst sleeping position. While it is good for snorers or sleep apnea sufferers, sleeping on your stomach can cause neck and back pain. Furthermore, if prolonged, it risks adding unnecessary strain to the muscles and joints, which is why those who sleep for a long time in this position often wake up tired and sore. A little help in this case could be giving us a pillow under the lower part of the belly, in order to reduce lower back pain. And also use a thin pillow (or even not use it) to avoid further neck stress.

The best sleeping positions based on ailments – People with temporary aches, pains, or conditions that interfere with sleep can try changing positions. Here are the most suitable depending on how we are.

Low back pain: lateral, fetal, on the back. Side sleepers can also try placing a pillow between their knees to help align the spine.

lateral, fetal, on the back. Side sleepers can also try placing a pillow between their knees to help align the spine. Neck pain : on the back, on the side. In this case, a thicker pillow is better if we sleep on one side and a thinner one if we sleep on the back.

: on the back, on the side. In this case, a thicker pillow is better if we sleep on one side and a thinner one if we sleep on the back. Sleep apnea, snoring: sideways, fetal, belly down. When sleeping on your stomach, it might be a good idea to put a pillow under your pelvis and use a thinner one for your head.

sideways, fetal, belly down. When sleeping on your stomach, it might be a good idea to put a pillow under your pelvis and use a thinner one for your head. Acid reflux: sideways. Sleeping on the left side may be better than sleeping on the right side.

sideways. Sleeping on the left side may be better than sleeping on the right side. Pregnancy : sideways, fetal. in this case there are also those who find relief with a body pillow.

: sideways, fetal. in this case there are also those who find relief with a body pillow. Cold: on the back. Raising the head with an additional pillow can help drain the mucus.

on the back. Raising the head with an additional pillow can help drain the mucus. Pain in the hip or knee: on the back. The trick here is to try placing a pillow under your knees to relieve pressure. on the spine.

Conclusions – In reality, each of us has a favorite position and it does not mean that it is necessary to change it, unless it causes small (or large) annoyances. According to experts, in fact, we must not change the position in which we sleep if we do not feel the need, but in sleep it is good to do what makes us feel better. Rather, the most important thing is to make sure we wake up refreshed and ready to go.