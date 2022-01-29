Sleep is one of the most interesting topics for scientific research. Every day, different teams of scholars undertake to analyze what happens to the body and mind during rest. But above all how much the quality of sleep can affect health. Just a few days ago we discovered how much sleep we should be at 70 to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and brain aging. Today we will talk about how much sleeping an extra hour could make us eat better and perhaps protect us from metabolism problems and the risk of obesity. The studies are quite clear on this and seem to confirm that there is a direct correlation between sleep time and eating habits.

The King’s College London Sleep Study

A group of scientists from the famous English university analyzed the sleep habits of two groups of people. One was taken as a control group. The other was asked to increase the hours of sleep compared to the approximately 7 indicated as the minimum indispensable limit. Both groups kept a food diary throughout the study period, noting the foods eaten and the quantities.

The team then continued with the data analysis by crossing the amount of sleep and eating habits of the two groups. All with the help of a motion sensor provided to the people involved in the investigation. Well the results were really surprising and encouraging to analyze the importance of the amount of rest on the general well-being of the organism.

Sleeping an extra hour could make us eat better and help us give up sweets according to science

The conclusions of the study group are very interesting. The group of people who saw increased sleep by up to 90 minutes per night significantly improved their diet. Daily sugar consumption decreased by about 10 grams. And at the same time the total amount of carbohydrates consumed in the daily diet decreased. What improved, however, was the diet, richer in fruit and vegetables and less in foods of animal origin.

A research that confirms how sleeping well and the right hours is really essential for the body and to protect it from even serious pathologies.

But above all a study that could open the ground to better understand the correlation between sleep disorders, obesity and cardiovascular problems. The next step, according to the researchers, will be to expand the survey to longer periods of time than a single week.

Deepening

Never stop dreaming because it could be good for the brain and the body according to science