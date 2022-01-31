Sleeping in a prone position is bad for health, repercussions on the back

According to the latest estimates, a small percentage of people sleep in the prone position: sleeping on their stomach is bad for your health.

According to the latest estimates, a small percentage of people sleep in the prone position: sleep belly down It is bad for health. When it comes to evening, the only desire is to go to bed early, get distracted and forget the hardships of the day. There are those who watch TV, those who read a good book, those who shake their mobile phones to browse the social networks before closing their eyes.

Each person adopts the most comfortable position to sleep, and each does it in their own way. According to science, the best position is the fetal position. Adopt the fetal position helps the spine stay in line, relaxes the back and neck. It is a great position especially for those with back problems, such as crushed vertebrae, chronic muscle pain or hernias. But who sleeps prone, that is with the belly facing down?

You may also be interested in → Burn fat: the drink that allows you to do it faster

Better to avoid sleeping with your stomach facing down

According to the data collected by the Sleep Foundationalmost all of them assume the prone position, but only for a few minutes each night. This is good, first because it is a rather uncomfortable position and second because it is bad for your health. Going to bed like this provokes back pain and tension in the shoulders and neck.

Certainly a position to avoid because it makes the entire spine tense and out of alignment. It hurts terribly, especially for someone who sleeps using a thick pillow. If you really can’t do otherwise, the researchers recommend avoid the pillow, or in any case to take a very thin one. This releases tension from the neck muscles.

Also, sleeping with your face spread between the covers, on the mattress, obstructs the airways because it crushes the nose and mouth. In this way, it is mandatory to turn the head to the side, but in doing so puts additional strain on the neck. Those who have this habit should change position, also because, by placing themselves with the belly upwards, or curled up in a fetal position, they would breathe better.

You may also be interested in → Irritable bowel syndrome: how to live with it better

Sleeping like this can cause chronic pain, severe headaches, or stiff necks, or even aching shoulders. Sleeping on your stomach is not ideal for the body. If you really can’t do without, it is advisable to take a particular position, using three pillows. Basically, the three cushions (which must be thin) must be positioned: