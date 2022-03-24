Sleeping in the dark is good for your health, artificial light is harmful. Falling asleep with a little light has consequences.

Sleeping in the dark it’s healthy. Falling asleep with just the light from the television can increase your heart rate and blood sugar.

The reason is that the light even if suffused, it passes through the eyelids and is very disturbing to sleep even if you have your eyes closed.

During the night the heartbeat decreases and the brain rejuvenates. If the beats increase due to the light, this can cause future heart problems.

Because sleeping in the dark is good for you

The light at night it can cause increases in blood sugar and also increases in heartbeats. In the first case, this factor can trigger insulin resistance.

That is, the body stops using the right way glucose and the pancreas it works too much by supplying the body with less insulin. Over time, this can lead to type 2 diabetes.

In the second case, however, in the future they can trigger problems of heart. Furthermore, the night lights would even be responsible for causing overweight and problems in metabolic function.

All these consequences do not concern only elderly or middle-aged people, but also young people of 20 years old.

To succeed in obtaining an atmosphere suitable for rest at night, all the shutters must be closed and every single light source turned off.

If the mobile phone is turned on, it’s fine but you have to keep it at a safe distance and facing the side without the screen to avoid suffering the lighting due to receiving messages and notifications during the night.

Even better would be to use one night mask, of those that are also used on the plane that only cover the eyes. They do not bother and allow for a truly perfect sleep.

Pay attention to security lights in the house, if they are blue it is not a good thing because this color stimulates the eyes more. Change them to red.

Try to sleep one night in total darkness and you will notice the difference even when you wake up. Often the lights wake us up at night by interrupting sleep and this is not good.