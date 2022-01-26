Sleeping less than six hours – here’s what can happen

If you are a person used to little sleep, and usually do not even reach six hours of rest, be careful because your brain may be affected.

The hours of rest they are crucial for our health and for our daily activities. We usually tend to sleep for a certain number of hours because our body has got used to a certain rhythm. In some cases, however, this may turn out to be harmful in the long run.

Certainly someone could argue and tell me that even with little sleep he still manages to lead an active and regular life, without getting exhausted at the end of the day.

And I couldn’t say anything in this case because I don’t have the skills to do it. But there are those who have analyzed the situation in subjects who sleep less than six hours and the answers obtained were not positive. Let’s try to better understand what the experts say.

What happens to the brain if you are used to sleep less than six hours

Over time, each of us has developed our own routine, both during the day and at night. During the day we carry out numerous daily activities and among these there is also the time we go to sleep, which for good or bad is always the same. Even the hours of rest are more or less the same, based on the “time” in which our biological clock is synchronized.

It doesn’t take much, however, to send our circadian rhythm into a tailspin, let alone a global pandemic. Numerous studies have in fact testified as the quality sleep has been greatly affected by this situation and by the countless restrictions that have radically changed the life of each of us and our daily activities, precisely.

This problem involved many people, to the point that it was nicknamed “coronasomnia”. This is a situation generated by the stress that the pandemic has given rise to and which still involves sleep-related problems. According to an expert on the subject, it only takes an hour of change to completely get our circadian rhythm high. It is therefore good to sleep consistently and the necessary hours, because a poor rest could have some effects negative on our brain.

According to one study published in the journal Sciencein fact, sleep is able to protect the brain. This is because, according to Dr. Rebecca Robbins, “over the course of the day the brain produces toxins, the accumulation of which is associated with neurocognitive decline. So when we sleep, not only does the brain stop producing these toxins, it also produces a brain fluid that “washes” the brain under pressure to remove the toxins that have built up. “

But then how many hours do we have to sleep to be healthy? The answer comes from the ESC Congress of the European Society of Cardiology, which analyzed several studies in the summer of 2018. The results showed that the hours to devote to sleep must be between 6 and 8. So if we sleep less than 6 hours or more than 8 we could have repercussions on our body. In the first case, the risk of stroke or coronary heart disease increases by about 10%, in addition to the risk of neurocognitive diseases. In the second case, however, the danger to the brain and heart increases by a third.

Now that you know what the consequences are in both cases, try to follow the advice of the experts. After all, if you do not want to sleep too much 6 hours are accepted, the important thing is that you do not go below.