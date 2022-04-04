Sleeping on the left side, the right position to stay healthy

The quality of sleep is essential to face everyday life, but to stay healthy, the position is also important: this is why sleeping on the left side.

Sleep quality is essential to face everyday life, but position is also important to stay healthy: here’s why sleeping on the left side. According to some studies, there is the correct position to have a good rest. We have already discussed this in various articles, finding that the fetal position remains the best for feeling good. Sleeping in the fetal position helps keep your back in line, especially if you put a cushion between your legs.

In this way, the muscles are stretched well, without compressing the bones of the spine. But it also exists the correct side where to sleep? Apparently, yes. Sleeping on the left side would give multiple benefits to the body, positively affecting the quality of our sleep. According to Indian meditation, the popular Ayurveda, the body is divided in half and each side has certain characteristics. Resting on the left side would bring many positive effects. Let’s find out which ones.

You may also be interested in → Premature menopause: the symptom to notice while eating

Lie on your left side: the correct position for sleeping

According to the ancient Indian discipline, resting in the correct position would increase longevity of a person. Rest, we know, is important for healthy living and for regenerating the body, purifying it of toxins. If during sleep, our body is at rest, therefore it is dormant, in reality the mind is active and each function performs its task. Physiological functions slow down, for example, body temperature drops and blood pressure stabilizes.

Sleeping means purify and regenerate the body. According to Ayurveda, sleep is pure vitality. Having a healthy rest is a symptom of a healthy body. Sleep disorders, in fact, inexorably shorten life. But why is it recommended to sleep on the left side? Because blood circulation is improved and the body is better purified, freeing it from accumulated toxins.

In addition, digestion works more efficiently, as well as bile flows more correctly and even lymphatic drainage is facilitated. This recommendation, however, comes not only from traditional Indian philosophy, but also from Western science, which confirms the benefits of rest on the left side. Taking the correct position and side, in fact, allows you to reduce heartburn, you can breathe better, fighting snoring, and relieves pain of bones and muscles.

The benefits organ by organ

As mentioned, sleeping on the left side of the body improves lymphatic drainage. What would? It is the elimination of toxins through this lymphatic system. But not only that, because it is also favored better digestion. This facilitates the passage of food through the intestine, passing through the colon. The result is that it facilitates the expulsion of feces, as soon as you wake up. Lying on the left side aligns the stomach and pancreas, facilitating digestion.

And again, the spleen would benefit. This organ is located on the left side, so it would receive better blood circulation. By virtue of all this, sleeping on the left side is also recommended for pregnant women. This position, in addition to improving blood circulation, would slow the pressure of the uterus on the liver, relieving even the classic lower back pains.

You may also be interested in → Irritable colon at 30: how to eat according to experts

In short, the reasons for sleeping on the left side are numerous and scientifically proven. Each of us adopts the position that we consider most comfortable, however, to avoid problems of any kind, such as pains and indigestion, it would be advisable to follow these tips. Not everyone, in fact, is able to rest in this way, preferring other positions. A legitimate choice, but certainly, sleeping on the left side would have a positive effect on sleep quality. A fundamental element to stay healthy and to recharge your energy.