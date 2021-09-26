Sleepless in Love: Plot, Cast, Trailer, Whose Courses and Awards

It is no coincidence that it is considered one of the most beautiful romantic comedies ever. Because Insomnia of love (1993) touches those inner strings that make our hearts melt. Because it is well written, directed and acted. And finally, because it takes us to a time where relationships seem less complicated to us. Not true, but we like to think so. AND Meg Ryan And Tom Hanks they are very good at making us believe it. Tonight on TV is the movie of Nora Ephron. The appointment is at 9.15 pm on La7.

The plot of Insomnia of love

Sam (Tom Hanks) is a widower with a small child, Jonah (Ross Malinger). He decides to move to Seattle because Chicago reminds him too much of Maggie. But she is sad and her son doesn’t know how to help his father. A year and a half passes and the situation does not improve. Until, on Christmas Eve, Jonah convinces Sam to tell how much he misses his wife on a radio show. Sam’s story goes around the country. And it hits Annie (Meg Ryan) in the heart. Baltimore journalist, engaged but not convinced of her story.

After seeing the movie A Splendid Love, Annie writes to Sam asking him to meet her, as in the old film, on top of the Empire State Building in New York. Sam doesn’t want to know, but Jonah writes to Annie confirming the appointment. Will he be able to convince his father to fly to the other side of the United States?



An incredible cast

If it is true that the protagonists are Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, the rest of the cast is made up of many well-known faces. Rosie O’Donnell, for example, is Becky, Annie’s colleague and friend. Rita Wilson, already then the wife of Tom Hanks, here she plays her sister Suzy. Bill Pullman is Walter, Annie’s boyfriend. Carey Lowell, who would become the wife of Richard Gere years later, here is the late Meggie. Finally, there are also Victor Gaber And Rob Reiner. best known as the director of Stand by me And Harry, this is Sally.

The part of Meg Ryan

The role of Annie was originally offered to Julia Roberts, which, however, he refused. Also to Kim Basinger the part was offered while the script was still being written. But the actress of 9 weeks and ½ said no: he thought the premise was ridiculous. It got to Meg Ryan after that too Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Jason Leigh And Jodie Foster they refused.

Once Ryan was chosen, for the part of Sam was thought of Dennis Quaid, husband of the actress at the time. And then also to Michael Keaton, John Travolta, John Ritter And Bill Paxton. In the end, it was Nora Ephron who wanted Tom Hanks at all costs. And his wife also arrived with him, but here she plays his sister.

The prizes of Insomnia of love

Success with audiences and critics, Insomnia of love (1993) earned two Oscar nominations. The one for the Best Screenplay and the one for the Best Song. It is about A Wink and a Smile sung by Harry Connick, Jr .. They both lost to Piano lessons (Jane Campion) And Street of Philadelphia from Bruce Springsteen.

Tom Hanks consoled himself by taking home the Oscar for Philadelphia. But both he and Meg Ryan earned a Golden Globe nomination for this film.

What happened to the child in the film?

If among the many actors in the cast, many have become well-known faces of the small and big screen, Ross Malinger disappeared from the scene. The little actor who plays Jonah had impressed audiences and critics very favorably. His career seemed well underway, with numerous participations in many films and TV series.

But the transition from being a child star to an adult world was fatal. Ross Malinger finally retired from the scene in 2006. The latest information about him is that he worked as a car salesman in the Los Angeles area.

