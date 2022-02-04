Sliced, one is always recommended but beware: it has a lot of cholesterol

Among the cold cuts that are eaten regularly there is one that is always recommended as a lean and source of protein, but you have to pay attention to cholesterol.

In general, among the population there are some habits, some beliefs that perhaps are not entirely correct. For example, there is a type of sliced which is always highly recommended and included in diets, but you have to pay attention to the cholesterol levels it contains. We are talking about the bresaola. Here are all the details.

Many people are convinced that bresaola is the best cold cut around, so they often rely on this when they want to eat something good but healthy. And it is, no doubt about it. As reported, in fact, by Humanitas, the Bresaola della Valtellina, a PGI product, is very nutritious.

The beef from which it derives can give 151 calories, a lot of water and protein per 100 g of product. It contains many vitamins of group B and E and many mineral salts such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, zinc and iron. All very useful elements for our health. However, not everyone probably knows that bresaola must also be sheltered. In fact, she too has cons, that is, the values ​​of sodium and of cholesterol.

In the face of many benefits that this raw cured meat can give, we must also pay attention to the quantities of sodium and cholesterol present. Those who have problems with high blood pressure and a high level of bad cholesterol in the blood think about it and consult a nutritionist before taking it and before overdoing it and facing serious consequences.