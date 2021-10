Slideshow A major art fair will bring 65 Indian artists to Italy in November

by Amina Ahmed.

Photo: courtesy generated



Written by Bharti Khair.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Gandhi’s Russian Doll”, Dipangan Roy.

Photo: courtesy generated



“12 Spaces” (graphite on soft stone), Dibasish Mukherjee.

Photo: courtesy generated



Untitled (gouache on handmade Nepalese paper), Ganesh Hallowi.

Photo: courtesy generated



by Jojen Choudary

Photo: courtesy generated



“Load capacity” (concrete and wood), LN Tallur.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Really Mysterious” (acrylic on craft paper), Manish Bushkal.

Photo: courtesy generated



“The myths and the mushroom”, (gouache on paper, waste from the production of ribbons), Priyanka D’Souza.

Photo: courtesy generated



By Prasanta Sahu.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Body – City” (stone clay, pigments, wrought iron, gold leaf), Rahul Kumar.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Alien Races”, 64/1 and Harshit Agrawal

Photo: courtesy generated



Photo: courtesy generated



5 seeds (acrylic on canvas), Manish Boshkal.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Krishna Krishna” (diptych, mixed media on canvas), Mona Rai.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Manuscript for the Book of Time (write)”, (typewritten text package), Neerja Kothari.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Summer night”, watercolor, Mitte Parish.

Photo: courtesy generated



Photo: courtesy generated



“Untitled” (paper, acrylic, concrete) Punnett Kochik.

Photo: courtesy generated



Marking the Frame, The Secret History of the Shapeshifters, Ranbir Kalika.

Photo: courtesy generated



Photo: courtesy generated



“Continuity of construction”, Composition of fabrics, Ravindra Gondu Rao and Shruti Mahajan.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Matters of the Heart”, Rakha Roditia.

Photo: courtesy generated



Photo: courtesy generated



“Hanuman joins the celebrations”, watercolor, Sakti Burman.

Photo: courtesy generated



Untitled, Shailesh BR.

Photo: courtesy generated



Cherya would like. Sickles Expanse ‘, Iron fitting, Shambhavi.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Fragments”, Shruti Mahajan.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Rise to Nowhere”, Sudipta Das.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Tracing modernity in dust and light”, Tanya Joel.

Photo: courtesy generated



fountain

Photo: courtesy generated



The second body of water, Arpita Akhanda.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Al-Alam (Warbid)”, Ayesha Singh.

Photo: courtesy generated



Untitled, Bulanath Rudra.

Photo: courtesy generated



Photo: courtesy generated



“Dozens of Dark I”, Bose Krishnamcari.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Somewhere in Northeast India, Part Two”, (woodcut), Chandan Biz Baruah.

Photo: courtesy generated



“White bowl” (clay and marble), Chandrashkar Koteshwar.

Photo: courtesy generated



“A neighborhood memory”, Dilip Chubesa.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Nox Umbra-Fallen Angels” (oil on canvas), Divya Singh.

Photo: courtesy generated Loading... Advertisements



“Landscape Khoai,” (pen and ink punched with a needle on paper), Ghana Shyam Latua.

Photo: courtesy generated



Untitled GR Iranna.

Photo: courtesy generated



Disguised reality, (interactive installation based on artificial intelligence), Harshit Agrawal.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Thorny flower” (pencil, charcoal, ink and acrylic), Jayashri Chakravarti.

Photo: courtesy generated



Photo: courtesy generated



Photo: courtesy generated



“Maximum capacity” (reclaimed iron and wood) by Martand Khosla.

Photo: courtesy generated



Mona Ray Festival of Lights.

Photo: courtesy generated



Untitled (Collage and Rapidograph on paper) by Nitti Shada Kanal.

Photo: courtesy generated



Antiquity (house) (miniature bricks, iron bars and concrete) Noor Ali Shaqani.

Photo: courtesy generated



# 91, (ink on archival paper), Parul Gupta.

Photo: courtesy generated



‘Rain’, (handmade Nepalese paper, cloth, cotton cloth, bracelets, acrylic paint), Biali Sadhkhan.

Photo: courtesy generated



Untitled (iron, ink on canvas), Ali Mundell.

Photo: courtesy generated



by Raghava KK

Photo: courtesy generated



“Portrait of a Hero”, Ravinder Reddy.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Words I Don’t Have” (ink, collage on old photographs), Samantha Patra Mehta.

Photo: courtesy generated



Photo: courtesy generated



Untitled (colored woodcut) Sangeeta Mitti.

Photo: courtesy generated



“My New Look” # 2, (stainless steel razor blades), Taibah Begum Libby.

Photo: courtesy generated



Untitled (copper) Teja Gavankar.

Photo: courtesy generated



Written by Anindita Bhattacharya.

Photo: courtesy generated



By Khadim Ali.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Wedding Jange II” by Singh Twins.

Photo: Courtesy: Engenendered



“Son et Lumiere”, Nellima Sheikh.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Easy Ambition-1”, Paula Sengupta.

Photo: courtesy generated



Untitled (pigment binding, silver leaf on archival prayer paper), Waseem Ahmed.

Photo: courtesy generated



“A Visitor to the Court-16”, (watercolor, watercolor, gouache and gold on black and white digital archive photo), Wasso X. That was it.

Photo: courtesy generated



Photo: courtesy generated



“Kamdhenu-1”, (gouache and gold leaf on paper), Yujal Kishore Sharma.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Fires of Faith 2” by Benita Percial.

Photo: Courtesy: Engenendered



Untitled, Hamat Shah.

Photo: courtesy generated



“Robes”, Lightbox with moving images, Shiba Zhahachi.

Photo: Courtesy: Engenendered



Unresolved cancellation (watercolor on arched paper) Gullam Muhammad Sheikh.

Photo: courtesy generated



‘Shwanapani’ (painted earthenware), Manjunath Kamath.

Photo: courtesy generated



Untitled, Lakshma Judd.

Photo: courtesy generated



Untitled (charcoal and dry pastel on paper), Chandra Bhattacharjee.

Photo: courtesy generated



Photo: courtesy generated



Photo: courtesy generated