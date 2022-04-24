Health

Slight drop in the positivity rate of COVID-19

The Department of Health registered today a decrease in positivity of the COVID-19 on the island.

According to preliminary data, it is at 22.86. Yesterday that figure was at 23.36, while on Friday it was raised by 24.48 percent.

As for hospitalizations, it remained at 179, the same amount reported yesterday. These are 139 adults and 40 minors.

The agency reported no additional deaths from the coronavirus.

Regarding the cases, preliminary information was reported this morning about 894 confirmed through molecular tests, while 1,979 were registered by antigen sample.

People feeling anxious about the coronavirus can call the Assmca PAS Line at 1-800-981-0023. Those with symptoms can contact the Department of Health at 787-999-6202.

