slight trauma to the knee for Juan Jesus, gym for Osimhen! The latest on Ospina and Di Lorenzo

Naples Football – Morning session for Napoli at SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. The Azzurri prepare for the match against Empoli scheduled for Sunday at 3 pm for the 34th matchday of Serie A.

SSC Napoli, the report of the session

After a first phase of bull and aerobic work, the team played on a small pitch. The group that took to the field on Monday ended the session early while the rest of the team remained on the field carrying out technical tactical exercises.

SSC Napoli, the medical report

Di Lorenzo played part of the session in a group and personalized on the pitch.

Ospina didn’t train for flu.

Osimhen personalized prevention work in the gym.

Juan Jesus did custom work in the gym for a mild sprained injury to his right knee accused in yesterday’s training.

All the news on the Naples transfer market and on Naples