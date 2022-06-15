‘Slightly Disturbing’ Amber Heard on Rumor of Her ‘Aquaman 2’ Firing

This Tuesday, June 14, the Just Jared site revealed that Amber Heard was fired from the movie ‘Aquaman 2’, in response to the negative comments the actress received during her trial against Johnny Depp. On this, Heard assured, through her spokesperson, that these rumors are “slightly disturbing”.

It was the representative of the 36-year-old actress who contacted the media “Entertainment Tonight” to clarify the rumors about her alleged dismissal and the two million dollars which according to Just Jared, Amber asked for as a settlement.

“The rumor mill continues as it began: it’s imprecise, insensitive and slightly disturbingAmber’s rep noted.

A rumor that can well be believed

In the first weeks of Amber and Johnny’s trial, millions of netizens rallied to call on Warner Bros. to remove Heard’s scenes from “Aquaman 2” or else fire her. This petition gathered more than two million signatures.

In fact, even the fans began to make a list of actresses who could well replace the mother of a girl; among the names were Emilia Clarke, Paris Hilton and Depp’s own daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.

It should be noted that Mera, the character of Amber, will only appear 10 minutes in the superhero movie, because as the production said, the story revolves around Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa with whom, by the way, he did not have good chemistry in the studio. .