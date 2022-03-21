Slim ‘congratulates’ AMLO for the inauguration of the AIFA – El Financiero

Various businessmen have already gathered at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) to accompany President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the inauguration.

“Very good, it was spectacular”were the words of engineer Carlos Slim, president for life of Grupo Carso, in a brief interview with the media.

Emilio Azcárraga, president of Grupo Televisa, arrived at 10:00 sharp, and shared that he took between 50 and 55 minutes to get to the air terminal.

Also present at the event will be Carlos Slim Domit, from Grupo Carso; Miguel Rincon, of Biopapel, and compadre of the president; Carlos Hank González, from Banorte; Fernando Landeros, from the Teletón Foundation; Eduardo Tricio, from Grupo Lala; Marcos Fastlich; among others.

Slim was one of the “losers” due to the cancellation of what would be the New Mexico International Airport, which was canceled by President López Obrador as a result of a citizen consultation in 2018.

The engineer owned most of the thousand 600 million dollars in Fibra E –a hybrid between a master limited company and an infrastructure and real estate investment trust–, issued by the Mexico City Airport Group (GACM).

The holders of the Fibra E bonds ended up receiving an advance payment of their shares, which in total add up to 34 billion pesos.

They promote revocation consultation… in favor of AMLO

Supporters of the president took advantage of the fact that they were invited to the inauguration of the AIFA to promote the revocation of the mandate.

“It is an honor to be with Obrador! It is an honor to be with Obrador!” They chanted in the airline check-in area.

Some of them dressed up emulating characteristics of certain journalists, among them the character Brozo, by Víctor Trujillo.

Other sympathizers raised a canvas with the image of the president and the identity of Que Sigue la Democracia, an association that brought together most firms to activate the exercise that will take place on April 10.

During this morning, the president announced that he will vote in the consultation.

“Yes, of course, as a citizen… but let’s not talk about that anymore, don’t go brushing me”, he expressed at the conference he led at the AIFA.

With information from Justin Villamil and Andrea Navarro