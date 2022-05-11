Slimming herbal teas? they exist and work, here are the best ones

Slimming herbal teas exist and are also very effective in fighting water retention and erasing those annoying fatty deposits. The positive aspect of herbal teas is that they do not have an intake limit but can be consumed every day. In fact, every day we are advised to drink up to 1.5 liters of water and often we fail.

With the excuse of hydrating ourselves with herbal teas we will be able to reach the recommended level and focus our attention on health and well-being. This particular type of herbal tea can be purchased ready-made in a herbalist’s shop or at the supermarket. But nothing prevents us from making them with the products we have at home.

They are not difficult to prepare and do not take too long. Just heat a saucepan of boiling water and add the ingredients that stimulate our metabolism to expel excess substances. By drinking we will thus contribute to weight loss, to improve our general appearance and to regain energy and well-being.

Slimming herbal teas from the store or herbalist’s shop

Weight loss herbal teas come in tea pack form and are sold by leading manufacturers of the exciting drink. The wording specifies the use for each drink that can have a calming, detoxifying, satiating or slimming effect. Choosing the detoxifying and slimming varieties will ensure that the ingredients contained work in synergy to stimulate the metabolism to defeat water retention.

If we know the plants that act on the digestive processes and increase the supply of micronutrients, we can go to a herbalist’s shop and buy the leaves. But we can more simply say that we need a slimming herbal tea and it will be the herbalist who will prepare the mixture of specific herbs and plants to solve the problem.

DIY slimming herbal teas

As we said in the opening paragraph, preparing DIY slimming herbal teas is not difficult at all. The important thing is to know the plants responsible for the goal. Among these we can include the mint and lemon pairing. The aromatic herb stimulates the digestive processes while the lemon favors the expulsion of excess fluids.

Lemon is also perfect associated with ginger. In this case, in addition to the slimming function, the detoxifying property of ginger will be combined. Able not only to clean up the passageways of food but also to strengthen the immune system, which is closely linked to the well-being of our intestine.

Hibiscus flowers, with a sweet and enveloping taste, have the ability to stimulate diuresis and with this the expulsion of adipose complexes deposited in our body. Usually, the drink is consumed without adding other ingredients but if you want you can enhance the taste with a pinch of chilli.

Finally, green coffee slows the accumulation of fat thanks to its stimulation of the metabolism. A stimulated metabolism indicates a speed in the processes of digestion and synthesis of food so that the ingested substances are decomposed and sent in the form of energy to the body. Those in excess are not stored but expelled, favoring the slimming process. The process continues over the long term promising persistent and effective weight loss.