Slims, slims and balances hormones

Surely you are familiar with the many health benefits of red fruits such as blueberries, but it is an extended family and in particular a fruit that is very little consumed in Spain, although it has incredible health benefits, especially for people . women over 50 Since decreased estrogen at this stage of life increases the risk of osteoporosis, symptoms such as hot flashes arise and a tendency to develop gaining weight, We are talking about blackcurrant. This little gem of nature is a rich source essential nutrients Which helps in balancing hormones in this stage of life.

More Vitamin C than Tangerines

Nutrient-wise, black raisins are an exceptional source vitamin C, the content of which is higher than that of many citrus fruits. Raisins contain 41 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams of food, while tangerines contain only 27 mg.

Vitamin C is essential to strengthen immune system and fight oxidative stress, a factor that can aggravate menopause symptoms. In addition, vitamin C is important for the formation of collagenThe protein that keeps the skin young.

The fruit also provides B vitamins, such as vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B3 (niacin), which are important for energy metabolism and nervous system function, Eating raisins relieves irritability and improves mood.

balances hormones

Raisins are so rich in antioxidants that this very feature already makes them an ally. anti aging Very suitable in menopause. But there are two other features that make this red fruit a superfood for women in their 50s.

On the one hand, the current includes phytoestrogens, plant-based compounds that have estrogen-like effects on the body. During menopause, when estrogen levels decline, the phytoestrogens in blackcurrant can help balance hormones and relieve some of the uncomfortable symptoms associated with this stage, such as hot flashes and vaginal dryness.

In addition, raisins are abundant in equalityA compound produced in intestinal flora such as bacteria clostridium leptum And he allows metabolize isoflavonesOne of the most powerful phytoestrogens found in foods like soy.

Loses weight and gets deflated

is a source of blackcurrant dietary fiber, which makes them an effective ally for those looking to lose weight. Helps produce fiber feeling full, Which can help control appetite and reduce total calorie intake. It also promotes healthy digestion and prevents sugar rise Ambition For high-calorie and sweet foods.

source of antioxidants

Black raisins are rich in antioxidants when it comes to anthocyanins Which fights oxidative stress and protects cells from damage caused by free radicals. It’s antioxidant properties are beneficial for health in general and especially barkHelps avoid dehydration and sagging.

They are also rich in flavonoids such as quercetinHe chlorogenic acid And this caffeic acidWhich play a fundamental role in the prevention of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and degenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

How to consume raisins

It is easy to eat this delicious fruit. Here are some ideas:

fresh : You can enjoy fresh black raisins by washing them and eating them directly. They are perfect as a snack or added to fruit salads.

: You can enjoy fresh black raisins by washing them and eating them directly. They are perfect as a snack or added to fruit salads. in shakes or smoothies : Blend raisins with other fruits, such as bananas or strawberries, and yogurt or milk to make a nutritious smoothie.

: Blend raisins with other fruits, such as bananas or strawberries, and yogurt or milk to make a nutritious smoothie. Jams and Compotes: This fruit is ideal for preparing compotes and jams that you can add to toasts and other preparations.