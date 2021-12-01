“Slimy, greasy, infamous. He’d sell his mother” – Libero Quotidiano





Exceed the limit. Specialty in which Alessandro Meluzzi, converted to the most extreme and extreme no-vax vocation, he has been a specialist for quite some time now. In particular on Twitter, where he relaunches the most bizarre conspiracy theses, studies without results on the vaccine and its surroundings and in short, so on and so forth. But in this case, the psychiatrist goes directly to the insult, brutal and unacceptable, against Bruno Vespa.





Necessary premise, the conductor of Door to door, always in favor of the vaccine and the Green pass, in recent days has raised the bar and tones, insisting a lot on the need to use the serum and also clashing in a harsh, harsh way, on television with some of the various no-vax intercepted in the different television studios. In particular, a White paper from Bianca Berlinguer broadcast on Rai 3, Vespa si è collided very hard with a no-vax, stating: “I hope this rule will arrive and at a certain point they will no longer send it to the cinema or to the restaurant …”. The reference was to the super green pass and the hypothesis of a lockdown for unvaccinated.





Well, and now we come to Meluzzi. Warning: these are not his words, but a re-tweet. In short, it has relaunched the wickedness that you can see below. A guy, in turn, raises another chirp, adding his very personal comment to the Vespa: “He would sell his mother to stay afloat… “. In the relaunched tweet, another fool, referring to Vespa, wrote:”Slimy, greasy, infamous“. So a meme with a phrase from the host of Door to door with a quote at the bottom that reads: “The wickedness of a few is the misfortune of many”. Well, as evidenced by the photograph below the tweets in question, Meluzzi has decided to relaunch such crap.



