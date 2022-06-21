Slingback shoes, which ones are best according to your style?

The fashionistas immediately recognized the shiny heels adorned with the double G logo that Alessandro Michele included in his Resort 2022 show for Gucci.

Like shoe styles Originally designed by Tom Ford during his tenure at the house through the 1990s and early ’90s, Michele marked Gucci’s centenary with a bold tribute to the Texan designer’s influence.

For Gucci Resort 2022, Michele banished the slingback shoes created by Tom Ford during his tenure at Gucci. Photo: Courtesy

There was a reason Michele took up the acclaimed slingback shoes by Tom Ford: The appetite for nostalgic fashion is at an all-time high. Dakota Johnson and Dua Lipa were the first fans of Michele’s versions, while fashion insiders scoured resale sites for original Ford-era shoes.

Only the bravest can try Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 razor-sharp slingbacks. Photo: Getty Images Sienna Miller was one of the first in line to get the pairs from Anthony Vaccarello. Photo: Getty Images

Nevertheless, slingback shoes from Gucci aren’t the only sexiest pairs on the market right now. Anthony Vaccarello has presented exquisite styles for Spring-Summer 2022, inspired by Paloma Picasso. Sienna Miller is a fan of Saint Laurent’s gold buckle style, but there are also great versions you can wear in patent leather and PVC.

Miuccia Prada, for her part, has made the slingbacks his sign. At Prada, together with creative director Raf Simons, he has introduced sporty slanted heels in juicy color combinations, as well as feminine pointed-toe pairs made of leather.

Miu Miu tells a more elegant story. At Prada’s Spring-Summer 2022/2023 show, uniform gray socks complemented the pointed low heel shoeswhich came in gloss black and two-tone brown and white.

For its part, brightly colored slingbacks of the expert in party shoes Amina Muaddi are hoping for a miniskirt that does them justice, as do heels from The Attico and The Row.