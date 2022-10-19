Slippers | These sneakers from the 50s are the most viral of the year | Adidas | adidas samba | Fashion | trends | viral | VIU

Every season, a couple of sneakers is crowned as the favorite, the chosen one, to conquer the looks of the street style. This time, the adidas Samba took center stage and became a phenomenon viral that did not go unnoticed by the radar of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, among other celebrities who set the tone in the trends in fashion.

Originally made to play soccer in the ’50s, these sneakers They did not take long to conquer the terrain of fashion. In the 70s and 80s, they became the favorites of Queen Sofía; and in the 90s they conquered forever (and in all possible combinations) the wardrobe of the legendary Kate Moss.

Now, with the rise of nostalgia for bygone eras, adidas Samba They were seen again in all the looks of the celebrities of the moment. haley bieber with a unique radar to anticipate trends, made them an essential part of her looks; Kaia Gerber did the same, in addition to other celebrities such as Kendall Jenner , Bella Hadid , dakota johnson and even the Olsen sisters .

70 years after its market launch, the adidas Samba returns to every celebrity’s wardrobe with an updated design: a clean silhouette, distinctive brown sole and in various versions of black and white. (Photos: IG @viewsbyjesal, Getty Images)

These viral sneakers owe their popularity to their timeless, comfortable and relaxed style, which this year came in a new and improved vegan version. Its updated design with synthetic leather eliminates the use of materials of animal origin and without losing the same look as the original version, including the famous T-tip. .

definitely the adidas Samba They will set the tone this season and they will do so hand in hand with looks that radiate their same vibe. You can wear them with sportswear, urban, formal, grunge or however you want to combine them.