Slits and cut out openings dazzled at the amfAR Gala

The Cannes Film Festival is coming to an end after 10 days of stunning looks from red carpet and big premieres. The amfAR annual galawhich seeks to raise funds for AIDS research, was the perfect closing of an event full of glamor.

Vanessa Hudgens shone in a Miu Miu dress

Vanessa Hudgens was one of the most elegant of the night, with a dress to the body with golden brocades with glitter and transparent neckline adorned with rhinestones that works as jewels at the same time. She accompanied the dress, signed by Miu miu, with an updo, silver and gold jewelry and makeup with starring eyes.

Vanessa Hudgens made an impact in a Miu Miu dress. (Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Christina Aguilera, Eva Longoria and Cara Delevingne showed original bets in black

Christina Aguilera was one of the most striking of the night, with a black velvet baroque dresswith long sleeves, tail and neckline adorned with gold and silver rhinestones. The detail? In his arms he carried snake-shaped jewelry to match the appliqués on the dress and finished off with an elegant bun with loops.

Christina Aguilera surprised with her bet. (Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER SANCHEZ)

After sweeping the red carpet with all your looks, Eva Longoria closed the festival with a player black monot dresswith the cut-out openings that are trendy in the neckline area, the belly and in the skirt. A pair of sandals with silver details, in tune with their hoops, were the final details.

Eva Longoria opted for the sensuality of a cut out dress. (Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Always striking and bold, Cara Delevingne also opted for the sensuality of a cut out black dress of Monot. The plunging and irregular neckline It was one of the most outstanding details of the design, which has long sleeves and an XL cut. She combined it with black platforms and stylish makeup dark.

Cara Delevingne opted for a cut-out black look. (Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER SANCHEZ)

Nina Dobrev and Candice Swanepoel chose the red cut out

The actress Nina Dobrev bet on a monot red dress with all the details that are trendy: the design has a single sleeve that becomes a glove and openings in the neckline area. She combined it with silver jewelry, matching makeup and loose, straight hair.

Nina Dobrev made an impact at the amfAR Gala in Cannes in a red cut out dress. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw) By: REUTERS

the supermodel candice swanepoel He wore a similar bet from Hugo Boss, too in red and with openings on the neckline. The difference? The top model’s design is sleeveless and the skirt has a big slit that brings sensuality. She paired it with sky-high red sandals, with straps and anklet included.

Candice Swanepoel wore a red dress with slits. (Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER SANCHEZ)

Maye Musk bet on the pantsuit

May Muskthe woman of the moment, displayed elegance with a black pant suit. The details? The bag has the inscription “smoking” in bold white letters in the back and added color to the bet with blue dangling earrings, to match the eye makeup.

Maye Musk in a black tuxedo and white shirt. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw)

Maye Musk’s tailoring look. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw) By: REUTERS

Milla Jovovich set a trend with her daughter Ever

Jovovich mile was at the event with a special guest: his daughter Ever Gabo Andersonwho at the age of 14 already takes his first steps in the world of acting and is Miu Miu ambassador. Jovovich looked stunning with a Light blue tulle mega dress, with dropped puffed sleeves and a spectacular train.

Milla Jovovich surprised with a great dress at the amfAR Gala. (Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER SANCHEZ)

The little girl stood out with a Short light yellow dress adorned with rhinestones and silver beaded appliqués. He added a black belt and finished with silver shoes.

Milla Jovovich and her daughter Ever Gabo Anderson dazzled with their bets. (Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Ciara bet on the fuchsia that swept Cannes

Singer Ciara chose the color of the moment for the galaa phenomenon that many other stars in the red carpet from cannesWhat Rossy de Palma, Bérénice Brejo and Katherine Langford.

Ciara chose fuchsia for the amfAR Gala. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw) By: REUTERS

True to trends, the artist showed off with a Dundas dress with one shoulder, draped sectors, cutouts in the neckline area and skirt with slit. She added sandals and gloves to the tone -the accessory of the moment- and finished off with a pair of anklets with silver rhinestones, matching two bracelets.

Ricky Martin and Tommy Hilfiger: Men in Black and White

as he did in the red carpet a few days before, Ricky Martin bet on the elegance and simplicity of a black suit with satin lapels and black shirt underneath. Her husband, Jwan Yosef accompanied him in a matching suit and white shirt.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef pose, in a tuxedo. (Photo: Piroschka Van de Wouw/REUTERS) By: REUTERS

Tommy Hilfiger He was one of the men who stood out the most with an original tuxedo with off white jacket and black details and black pants. He added a bow at the neck and a pleated white shirt.

Tommy Hilfiger and his wife looked stylish at the amfAR Gala. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw)

At his side, his wife Dee Ocleppo rocked a strapless with semi-sheer floral lace and a bag golden.

The gala, without a doubt, was a perfect finishing touch that synthesized all the glamor and the elegance of the Cannes Festival.

