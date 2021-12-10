Slitterhead, new images for the new horror of the author of Silent Hill – Nerd4.life

Slitterhead returns to show itself in some Images, after being one of the surprises of the Game Awards 2021, presenting itself as the new horror game ofauthor of Silent Hill, therefore definitely a title to keep an eye on.

Slitterhead is therefore the new horror game of Keiichiro Toyama, that is none other than the author of the original Silent Hill and Forbidden Siren, which automatically makes the game a special guard for fans of the genre, even more so if you think that he is with him again Akira Yamaoka to take care of the music and other old collaborators, partly released from Sony Japan Studio before the closure of the team.

The game is therefore the first work of Bokeh Game Studio, an indie team founded by Toyama and some other developers after its release from Sony.

During this morning’s event we saw the trailer from The Game Awards 2021 which, in fact, announced the new game, presenting itself as a very interesting and particularly strange title.

Now let’s see some images of Slitterhead, shown in the gallery above and mainly taken from the same trailer. The horror style adopted is somewhat reminiscent of Silent Hill but also the creations of the mangaka Junji Ito, which certainly makes it very interesting. In the meantime, we look forward to one release date and platforms expected, information not yet disclosed by the developers.