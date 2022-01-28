Slovenia, confirmed a case of Omicron 2: the variant knocks on the doors of Italy

Ljubljana (Slovenia) – In Slovenia was confirmed in the north-east of the country first case from the BA.2 version of the Omicron variant. This was announced at a press conference by the director of the National Institute for Health, Environment and Food (NLZOH), Tjaša Žohar Čretnik, who at the same time stressed the lack of uniform data between the sub-versions.

According to some unconfirmed information, two other cases they would also have been identified by the Institute of Microbiology and Immunology (IMI). The so-called Omicron 2, responsible for the resurgence of infections in Great Britain, is therefore at the gates of Italy. The head of the NLZOH explained that the fifth wave of the outbreak has so far been characterized by the BA.1 subversion, which became dominant in a few weeks and confirmed in over 95% of the molecular swabs.

The impact of the Omicron variant in hospitals has affected both healthcare workers and patients hospitalized for other illnesses. Coronavirus executive spokesperson Maja Bratuša said health authorities will begin reporting data on the number of patients being treated in covid and covid hospitals. Currently, more than half of the patients are hospitalized due to a second diagnosis, but they are found to be co-infected with coronavirus.









The BA.2 version of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has also been identified in Spain, with five cases in three regions: Catalonia, Madrid and the Balearics. There Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, explained that, “with all due caution”, it appears that this version of the virus behaves “in a similar way” to the version of Omicron BA.1. However, he added, this version is still being studied to see if it could have worrying behaviors.