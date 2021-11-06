Slovenia, few vaccines and infections on the rise: there is a 10-day lockdown or, alternatively, new severe restrictions

Intensive care full to 92 percent, a weekly incidence of 853 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (third highest figure in Europe) with 4521 cases in the last twenty-four hours (maximum point since pandemic) and just 53 percent of the vaccinated population. There Slovenia it is on the brink of the abyss and the possible medical collapse has pushed it task force which advises the government to propose a lockdown 10 days. Alternatively, as reported by theSTA agency, “The implementation of restrictions such as the closing of the premises at 11 pm, the more stringent use of the Covid Pass, the holding of sporting events without spectators and bans on public gatherings with more than 10 people “. Among the most affected regions are the Inner Carniola-Karst with an incidence at seven days of 1,194 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and the Gorizia with 1.103. The majority of Slovenian hospitals will suspend all non-urgent procedures and operations to increase the capacity of the departments COVID-19. Hans Kluge, Regional Director of the World Health Organization for Europe, recalled (as reported by New Indian Express) that “the Old Continent has returned to being an epicenter of the pandemic just like a year ago” and that what is happening raises “a strong worry“. Most Central and Eastern European nations have vaccinated less than half of the population, an average lower than that ofEuropean Union and governments preferred to try to boost rates vaccination rather than re-imposing other measures.

The Slovenian executive introduced new ones in mid-September restrictions for the unvaccinated by preventing those who do not have a negative test or have not recovered in the last six months from participating in public events or to visit bars, restaurants, shopping centers, hairdressers and train stations gas. Grocery stores, pharmacies and medical examinations are not, however, subject to limitations and the same goes for children under 12. The government restrictions against Covid-19 have clashed with the hostility expressed by a part of the population and by some non-governmental civil society organizations. The buildings linked to political power, such as the National Assembly and some important squares are places where protests they can take place at any time. Several thousand people can take part in the demonstrations and the possibility of clashes between demonstrators and the police force is concrete. Events of this kind risk turning into contagion catalysts due to the situations of promiscuity that are created. The province of Trieste, where several demonstrations against the green pass took place, is a good example. Here the incidence of infections is the highest in Italy with 300 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

The Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, who holds the rotating presidency of the advise European, stated that its priority is to ensure an effective response to the pandemic and to strengthen resilience towards possible adverse events that could occur in the future. The foresight shown, in words, by Jansa could however be premature given what happened in the recent past. Slovenia has chosen not to renew it state of emergency, which lasted eight months, in June 2021 and to remove most of the restrictions existing. In May 2020, however, Slovenia was the first European nation to declare the end of the pandemic in its territory. Janša is the leader of the Slovenian Democratic Party, from nationalist tendencies, populist and on anti-immigration positions and presides over a ruling coalition with a social liberal party and a centrist movement. The polls carried out in view of the elections scheduled for 2022 see the Slovenian Democratic Party in first position, albeit with an estimated percentage of votes that is decidedly low and insufficient to form a government.