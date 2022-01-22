slow development? It is the fault of the CEO of Activision Blizzard, for a producer – Nerd4.life

Tracy Kennedy, producer of Overwatch 2, states on Twitter that some choices of Bobby Kotick, the incumbent CEO of Activision Blizzard, they put a lot of pressure on the development team and done lose months of sequel development.

Kennedy’s statements came on Twitter in response to Kotick’s recent claims that the postponements of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 drove the company’s stock market price and are one of the reasons she decided to accept the takeover from. part of Microsoft.

“Bobby, tell everyone about the random projects you gave us, that the team had to work overtime for and have them canceled, and about all the lost months of Overwatch 2 development. Or how nearly entire teams decided to walk away, citing yourself as the root cause. Don’t be ashamed, “says Kennedy, evidently angry at Kotick’s claims, adding to the next message.

“Oh wait, that’s right, you’re hiding behind scapegoats because you’re a coward, my mistake. The whole world will remember you as a greedy and bad joke, there’s nothing you can do to change it. We survived. to your management and we won. Ciaoooo! ”

Announced at the end of 2019, Overwatch 2 over the years has given the impression of being an ambitious project that aims to revolutionize the dynamics of the original multiplayer shooter, but also problematic in development and probably in this sense the abandonment of Jeff Kaplan, the historian. director of the first chapter, he certainly did not help. Overwatch 2 does not currently have an official release date, not even indicative, but it could arrive in the course of 2023.

Bobby Kotick is the current CEO of Activision Blizzard but according to some rumors he should leave the company once the acquisition by Microsoft is complete, given that his figure has recently been at the center of serious controversy.