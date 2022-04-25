Slow down aging by walking fast: the amazing discovery

We know that practicing physical activity is good for you, but a study found that to slow down aging you have to “walk fast”.

Do joggingbut any other motor activity is of course healthy. Moving means stimulate the body, eliminate toxins, reactivate the heart and circulation, and the benefits go even further. Physical exercises stimulate what are known as happiness hormones.

So what could the difference in a “fast walk”? Aninteresting scientific research. What stands out, however, is the “simplicity” of such a thing as walking. Taking a walk is a type of activity accessible to all. It can be done anywhere, anytime, and you don’t need who knows what “elixir of youth” to feel good.

Walking is good, walking fast takes away old age

Numerous Educationuntil today, they have proved that walking and jogging or in any case outdoor movement it’s healthy. It seems a “taken for granted” concept, so much is established by now. Obviously the scholars who have come to these conclusions have proven with data in hand the veracity of their conclusions. We “common” people take note and act accordingly.

To all these studiestoday we can add anotherwhich demonstrates a different type of correlation. More precisely, between fast walking and biological age of those who do this type of physical activity.

There Research it is entitled: “IInvestigation of a cohort of UK biobanks reveals causal associations between self-reported gait rhythm and telomere length“. Let’s find out what it means.

Slowing down aging by walking fast: the discovery

According to it studyof which we do not report reports, acronyms and numbers because it would be impossible for us who are not experts to understand them, there is a strong correlation between the pace of walking and the benefits to the body. The experts they have compared the data of as many as 400 thousand peopleroughly all of middle age. The comparison saw the protagonist walking speedcarried out with both technical measurements than by car statements.

THE resultspublished on Naturethey really seem incredible. “Strong associations with health status were observed for habitual or self-rated walking rhythm, which was associated with better physical fitness and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality with fast walkers having up to 20 years more life expectancy than slow walkers. Indeed, walking rhythm has been shown to have a stronger association with survival and is a substantially better prognostic marker for all-cause or cardiovascular mortality than other measures of the volume of physical activity, diet, or of physical function. “

The conclusions research really are amazing but above all encouraging: “Accelerometer-assessed physical activity measurements in the UK biobank suggest that as little as 10 minutes of brisk walking per day is associated with longer life expectancy“.

As already mentioned, walking outdoors is a type of simple activity and especially accessible to anyone. There are no more excuses: we now know how to slow down aging.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)