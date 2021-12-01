Slow fashion and sustainability: Wear Me 30 Times “extends” the life of products – Financial News

The reduction of costs, the simplification of processes and the increase in the purchasing power of consumers have led fast fashion to a growth never seen in the last twenty years. According to data from McKinsey & Company, apparel production doubled in 2014 between 2000 and 2014 and the number of garments purchased each year by the average consumer grew by 60%, but their lifespan was reduced by more. half; so much so that on average a garment stays five weeks in a woman’s closet and is worn ten times before being thrown away. Wear Me 30 Times is a slow fashion initiative conceived by Genuine Way,technology company active in the certification of sustainability through technology blockchain, And Maakola, a sustainable fashion brand from Ghana, to put fashion and sustainability together, encouraging consumers to extend the life and use of their garments from less than ten to a minimum of thirty times, to protect the environment.

The urgency of a significant change in consumer behavior, responsible for 20% of fashion’s greenhouse gas emissions, has prompted Genuine Way and Maakola to create a label inside the garments that allows them to keep track the number of times it has been worn. Thus, consumers and brands can act together against climate change and contribute to the 4% reduction of global greenhouse gas emissions for which the fashion world is responsible.

“Climate change may seem too big a phenomenon that affects only governments and multinationals, instead each of us has an important role that starts with the choices we make every day. To achieve sustainability in the fashion world we need to transparency and data that allow us to measure the impact of our actions on the environment. WearMe30Times was created to allow consumers to be active players in achieving sustainable fashion and the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations “he comments Aurora Chiste, Maakola CEO.

The blockchain tracks the life of clothing to lengthen its cycle

The revolution of eco-sustainable fashion it started years ago with Livia Firth, film producer and champion of green style who first launched the # 30wears challenge, inviting people to wear a garment at least 30 times before throwing it away, sensitizing consumers to the problem of waste related to the fashion industry. The initiative was then extended to others such as Green Carpet Challenge at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards which saw celebrities such as Meryl Streep, Cameron Diaz and Stella McCartney participate.

Genuine Way and Maakola have decided to create a system that tracks the life of clothing, encouraging consumers to support a fashion model that is slow, sustainable, transparent, and circular. WARP estimates that by extending the life of half of clothing in the UK by nine months, it can save 8% of coal, 10% of water and 4% of waste per ton.

“The next digital revolution is the one that includes all physical objects. The world of fashion needs to have a tool to incentivize consumers to develop ethical consumption practices. WM30T is a powerful and concrete initiative that raises awareness of waste in the fashion world. We built WeareMe30Times to engage users in a gamification system – the user is in fact invited to let his smartphone “read” the QR Code to spread the awareness campaign of sustainability and ethical behavior on his social channels in a fun way, even when it comes to choosing which dress to wear – which makes saving the planet fun, ”he adds Walfredo della Gherardesca, Genuine Way CEO.