Slow Horses Apple TV series: release and streaming

Slow Horses TV series when does it come out? From April 1 on Apple TV +

Apple TV + has released the first images from Slow Horses, the highly anticipated spy series starring the winner of theOscar Gary Oldman, which will be released worldwide on April 1, 2022. Composed by six episodes, the series is an adaptation of the first novel by Mick Herron, winner of the CWA Gold Dagger Award, and will debut with i first two episodes followed by new weekly episodes every Friday.

Slow Horses plot, what it’s about

Slow Horses follows a team of agents of theintelligence British who serve in a landfill department of theMI5 – Slough House. Gary Oldman interprets Jackson Lamb, the bright and quick-tempered leader of spies ending a Slough House due to mistakes that ended their career.

The series is produced for Apple from See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep – Incompetent Vice President). Graham Yost is the executive producer along with the same Will Smith, to Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski And James Hawes who is also directing all six episodes.

Slow Horses cast, actors and characters

The series consists of an award-winning cast that includes – in addition to the protagonist Gary Oldman – the candidate forOscar Kristin Scott Thomas (The darkest hour), the candidate forOscar Jonathan Pryce (The two popes), the winner of the BAFTA Scotland Award Jack Lowden (Dunkirk) And Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal).

Slow Horses trailer, does it already exist?

At the moment, only the first images of Slow Horses and we don’t have a yet trailer to show, which will arrive in the coming weeks.

Slow Horses in streaming, where to see it

Slow Horses will be available on Apple Tv + from April 1st 2022 with i first two episodes simultaneously worldwide. In order to see the series, you need to register for the service streaming from Apple. The platform consisting of only original content is available on device Apple, on Fire Tv Stick, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Sky Q on the tv.apple.com website