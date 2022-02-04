Slow Horses, the first images

Apple TV + today released the first images of Slow Horsesthe highly anticipated spy series starring the Oscar winner Gary Oldmanwhich will be released worldwide on April 1st.

Composed of six episodes, the series is an adaptation of the first novel by Mick Herron Slow Horseswinner of the CWA Gold Dagger Awardand will debut with the first two episodes followed by new weekly episodes every Friday.

Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents serving in a landfill department of MI5 – Slough House. Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the bright but short-tempered spy leader who ends up in Slough House due to career-ending mistakes. Next to him, an award-winning cast that includes the Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas (The darkest hour), the Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce (I due popi – The Two Popes), BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden (Dunkirk) and Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal).

The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep – Incompetent Vice President). Graham Yost is executive producer along with Will Smith himself, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and James Hawes who is also directing all six episodes.

