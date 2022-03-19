Slow rise in COVID-19 positivity identified in Puerto Rico

During the last eleven days, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico it has been rising slowly and from 3.59% that it was on March 9, today Saturday it is already 5.12%, according to data from the Health Department.

In addition, during the last week, from March 12 to 18, 20 municipalities had high transmission of this virus, according to parameters established by Health that measure community transmission at four levels: low, moderate, substantial and high.

The situation is closely monitored by health authorities and experts on the subject, such as Dr. Rafael Irizarry, professor of biostatistics at Harvard University, who warned this week on his Twitter account that “The positivity rate, which had been falling several weeks in a row (since January 9), it rose slightly this week in Puerto Rico. We will continue to monitor.”

“We are at 5% (of positivity). It is somewhat slight (the increase, still) ”, she commented the graduate Ilia Toledopresident of the Toledo Clinical Laboratory.

He indicated that most of the people who are going to undergo the diagnostic test for COVID-19 have some suspicious symptom of the virus, for example, nasal congestion.

Fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache and muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nasal congestion, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are some symptoms.

“Some come out negative (for COVID) and others positive. There is also mycoplasma, influenza and the common cold,” said Toledo.

He added that despite the increase, he has not noticed an associated outbreak. He commented, however, that there are people who have tested positive for the virus two and three times.

“Some develop antibodies faster than others, it depends on their immune system and if they have been vaccinated,” he said.

Toledo warned that positive cases have arisen among both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, although the balance is greater among those who have not been inoculated, he said.

According to data from the Report on COVID Vaccines in Puerto Rico, prepared by Dr. Irizarry with Health data, as of this Friday, 792,049 people had not yet received the reinforcement of this vaccine, despite having already received the primary series or the first two. dose. Among those under 12 to 15 years old, meanwhile, there are 16,861 who have not put it on either, despite already qualifying to do so.

Within the easing of virus control measures, the government eliminated the vaccination requirement this month, except for some exceptions and scenarios, such as health service facilities, where it continues to be mandatory, with applicable religious or medical exceptions.

According to Dr. Marcos López Casillas, research manager of the Public Health Trust, the increase in positivity of COVID-19 noted on the island in the last two weeks has been particularly in two population sectors, those from 10 to 14 and those between 15 and 19 years old.

“I expected it to continue to go down, but more cases are coming up,” he said, commenting that many have been identified in schools.

The elimination of restrictions in Europe, such as in England and Denmark, has caused an increase in cases, especially of BA.2, a sublineage of omicron, of which ten cases have already been confirmed in Puerto Rico.

“Recently the Dr Akiko Iwasaki, of Yale University, said that, “Apparently the world has decided that COVID is over, for some reason, and that really worries me.” This is worrying because the pandemic continues,” warned Dr. López Casillas.

This situation, he said, opens the possibility that a new variant will emerge or that BA.2 will gain more strength and continue to fuel community transmission.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in COVID cases in Europe, apparently due to the Omicron B2 variant, which seems to be more contagious than the Omicron B1. Current data indicate that immunity against B1 (by infection or vaccination) protects against B2. We have to see”, commented several days ago Dr. Daniel Colón Ramos, who chaired the Scientific Coalition.

In Puerto Rico, 410 cases of omicron (the original and several of its sublineages) have already been sequenced in the last month, out of a total of 6,872 sequenced tests.

Meanwhile, today, Saturday, the death from COVID-19 of a 56-year-old woman from the Metropolitan region was confirmed. The registry of hospitalizations for the virus, meanwhile, today is 33 people, including three pediatric cases and seven adults confined in intensive care units.