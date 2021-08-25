Slowdown of the upside for Cardano and possible profit taking for investors

Taking the July 22nd price of $ 1.1 as a benchmark, Cardano is now posting a price of $ 2.83. The effective yield since July is 157.27%. This cryptocurrency fought very well against what was the May crash. Could it be one of the most popular and profitable cryptocurrencies of the moment? The $ 3 threshold is very close, but beware of a possible overheating of the market and the profit taking of Cardano holders.

General Optimism Holds The Price

Alonzo’s next update is supporting the bullish trend of the cryptocurrency, increasing its palatability. Please note that the Cardano ecosystem is still under development and that contributors are doing what they can to roll out the update as soon as possible. This has helped to make investors perceive the great potential of the cryptocurrency in question, supporting the price. The social campaign through the hashtags “Cardano” and “ADA” also fueled expectations about it.

All of this evidence meant Cardano hit its all-time high of $ 2.87 today. According to analyst Benjamin Cowen, Cardano’s performance was much better than that on Bitcoin. This reaffirms how Cardano can reach even higher prices in the future than the current ones. The collapse between May and July should also be taken into consideration. From a high of $ 2.47, the price hit a relative low of $ 0.95 (-61.50%).

Overbought Area For Cardano

As can be seen from the graph, Cardano has far exceeded the absolute maximum recorded in May. The general collapse of the crypto market did not spare Cardano. But the collapse stopped right at the 61.8 Fibonacci level, configuring the same as a correction. The support at $ 0.99 served as a springboard to reach the new all-time high at $ 2.87. The current price at the time of writing is $ 2.83.

Loading... Advertisements

Keep reading

Be careful because the volumes are not such as to support this rise. Obviously we are at the beginning of the week and this data may be useless at this time. Analyzing the RSI we see that the price has reached an overbought zone. So you can expect a drop in price compared to the current one. The magnitude of the correction cannot be precise, but a first step can be the May high at $ 2.47.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: