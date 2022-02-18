SLP, RON or AXS: Which can have more growth?

Technical and fundamental analysis of the three tokens that make up the Sky mavis ecosystem and its play to earn game (axie infinity)

token that is generated as a reward

governance token

token that will cover transaction costs

We must emphasize that the sky mavis ecosystem aims to achieve complete decentralization and both its axie infinity game and many others to come do not need anything else to work.

Leave me your comments. Which of the three can have the highest growth in 2022?