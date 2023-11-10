SLU women unveil NCAA Tournament banner but lose to Drake in opener

Ahead of the restart, the Saint Louis University women’s basketball team got a chance to recall the highs of last season with the unveiling of the program’s first NCAA Tournament banner Thursday night.

It was quick but it was a chance to remember what’s possible even when the season doesn’t start so well.

Then the Billikens hit the reset button.

He didn’t like the result, a 78–66 loss to defending Missouri Valley Conference champion Drake at Chaifetz Arena. But coach Rebecca Tillett doesn’t create a schedule that leaves time to dwell on the past as SLU next faces Missouri and then Missouri State, two strong programs.

Tillett said, “You want to play people who have had success, and you want to play different styles.” “Drake has a different style. Only a few of the Atlantic 10 teams meet at least some of their share. “To get to the NCAA Tournament you have to have a variety of experiences.”

The Billikens had too many shortcomings on opening night to challenge an opponent that lost by two points to Louisville in last year’s NCAA Tournament and forced Iowa to overtime early last season.

They committed 22 turnovers, shot 35 percent, got outbounded by 11 and allowed the Bulldogs to drive the layup line too many times which led to 16 field goals at the rim.

SLU’s lineup is the same as last season except for one big aspect – the loss of center Brooke Flowers. Tillett recruited new inside players who he hoped would help fill the void.

In Tillett’s first season at SLU, he led the Billikens to play early games against strong programs such as Baylor, Mizzou, Belmont and South Dakota. This year they will follow the first three home games with trips to Hawaii to play Wake Forest and BYU.

“Historically I have done this in the programs I have led,” Tillett said. “It also comes with the challenges of a lot of growing and learning. I have full confidence in this team and what they will be able to do. “I know they want to do it quickly, so we’ll look at any way we can to speed up the process in preparation for Mizzou.”

Kayla McMakin scored 20 points to lead the Billikens, but no SLU player except junior college transfer guard Brooklyn Gray found consistency in her offensive game. He made 5 of 9 shots and scored 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half.

She played extensively with other JC transfers Markavia Shavers and Tierra Simon, who was a bright spot with 13 rebounds in 18 minutes.

“It’s a lot of emotions — nervousness, excitement, happiness,” Gray said. “Everything is more simple when you’re around powerful women who are excited and up for anything.”

SLU took a 20-14 lead with Drake causing interference with the ball handlers. The Bulldogs finished with 26 turnovers, 15 of which came in the first half. But the Billikens struggled to convert on many of their points.

Drake was able to build a 15-point lead before the Billikens got within seven points, but the hole was too big. SLU continued to have problems holding the ball.

“We don’t normally get disrupted like that, and we were disrupted,” Tillett said. “I thought our women kept fighting. “We kept saying we were there, but every time we turned they had an answer.”

















