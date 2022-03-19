Small classes, greater well-being | Education

In 2020-2021, and due to the pandemic, the Madrid public school where Aitana was in 5th grade created a third line, going from two classes of 26 or 27 students to three with 17 or 18; in David’s, who was in 6th grade, the students per classroom were cut in half. Both families verified in practice the benefits of a historical claim: the lowering of the ratios. Generalized throughout the territory to comply with the health measures imposed by covid-19. This year the ratios have returned to their usual ones, in Madrid and in other autonomous communities: 25 students in Primary, 30 in ESO, 35 in Baccalaureate. The next, they will drop in Infantile, from 25 to 20, as announced by the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “The measure will be extended progressively until it becomes effective in the higher stages,” the regional government specifies in a press release.

“International studies tell us that reducing the number of students per classroom by a third, from 30 to 20, significantly improves results, and that cutting them by half guarantees educational success,” says Esteban Álvarez, president of Adimad (Association of Directors of Public Institutes of Madrid). And the Community of Madrid itself recognizes: “The decrease in the ratio has served to verify the improvement in academic results thanks to the presence of a smaller number of students per classroom”, it pointed out, referring to the fact that the region closed 2020 with a rate of early dropout (population between the ages of 18 and 24 who leave their training without having obtained a Baccalaureate degree or Intermediate Vocational Training) of 10%, according to the Active Population Survey of the National Institute of Statistics (INE). The lowest since this educational index is counted; 1.9 points less than in 2019 and 6 points below the Spanish average, which stands at 16%.

Between 98% and 100% of the students in the 1st and 2nd years of Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO) in Madrid passed all the subjects of the 2020-2021 academic year, according to Álvarez, while in the second quarter of the 3rd and 4th years of the ESO, where blended attendance was chosen instead of smaller groups, suspended 15% more than in pre-pandemic years, according to what EL PAÍS published at the end of March 2021. The temptation to establish a direct causality between lower ratios and similar academic success is great, recognizes Lucas Gortazar, director of Education at the Center for Economic Policies EsadeEcPol. But, in his opinion, it is incorrect, since “in Spain there is no serious study that concludes a causal relationship between the rise or fall of ratios and educational impact”. He understands that “the professional and teaching experience of teachers and professors was better, and that is already progress, but he asks for “a serious debate, based on data”, and not on evidence or opinions. “The important thing in this debate is to order, beyond the noise”, he settles.

That said, does Gortazar believe that the ratios in Madrid should be lowered? “Yes, strategically,” he replies, recalling that the latest research defends progressivity, that is, that the ratios are lower, and more resources are dedicated, in those centers that serve the most vulnerable students. Because that is where the investment will be more efficient and equitable. The expert would be in favor, therefore, of starting with 20% or 30% of the schools and institutes in Madrid that serve this population profile. On the contrary, cutting the ratios for everyone equally, as proposed by the Community, supposes “a misuse of public resources, and is not very transparent”, he laments.

official plan

When asked about the drop in the ratio, the regional government refers to the aforementioned press release, which does not provide much data. In it, it establishes generalities such as that “it will promote the division of students that are necessary through an additional hiring of teachers in order to avoid that any student is left behind”, and that “it will dedicate the resources required to ensure that the function of education it continues to be a tool to favor equal opportunities and increase the probability of entering the labor market”. It does not go into detail about the necessary investment nor does it explain, for example, on what it bases its decision to design the classes (for the time being in Infant) with five fewer students, and not with seven, or with four, or with 10.

“I don’t know how much the ratio should go down,” admits Gortazar. “Almost every investment that goes into education has positive effects. The question is how good it would be compared to other types of investments, and how to achieve maximum efficiency”, argues the EsadeEcPol expert. Because cutting the ratio by 10% “is raising the budget by 10%”, as he recalls. “I miss the data on how much is invested per educational center or, at least, in a disaggregated way, by municipality or district, to know where we are, and what would be convenient to do from there. If not, we are playing blind,” he warns.

proven facts

In the field of proven facts, there are two that should be taken into account: Madrid is the richest community in Spain, and the one that invests the least per student in public education, in nominal value. “It is an urban environment of large schools, with a more intensive use of personnel and infrastructure, but I think that does not justify, not even remotely, the secular low investment, which is the result of its fiscal policy; it is a political decision”, argues Gortazar. And two, their ratios are not only not progressive, as scientific evidence recommends, but they are regressive, which means that, at a higher socioeconomic level, more teachers per student, and therefore, a lower ratio. And vice versa. “I would ask the administration for more specificity and landing on what it is looking for, and what its objectives are; would build more confidence. The ups and downs of Madrid only generate distrust”, he insists.

“The drop in ratios was good for classmates who were more caught, and they were able to prepare better for the jump to high school, because the teachers had more time for them. And now the rise has hurt them; it is probable that, this course, some will repeat”, adds Sara Sanz, David’s mother. His son is doing well academically, and sharing space with more or less equals hasn’t affected his grades. “Perhaps a kid with a history of good grades does not contribute as much, but rather maintains it, but those who dragged a poor academic history, and doubted their ability, not only passed but also gained self-esteem,” Álvarez underlines, alluding to the importance of this “added value” in education.

Those intangibles of emotional stability, security, confidence, self-esteem. A better environment. “With many children, conflicts go more unnoticed; school is a small society in which they learn to relate, and teachers don’t have time to pay so much attention to that part of coexistence”, thinks Carolina Domínguez, Aitana’s mother. “With fewer students, teachers can work in a more personalized way and school coexistence improves”, summarizes María del Carmen Morillas, president of the FAPA (Federation of the Community of Madrid of Associations of Parents of Students) Francisco Giner de los Rivers.

Last year, David’s parents did notice a change, and for the better, in his behavior and attitude in class. “He is very nervous, and we saw him more relaxed,” details Sara. In this 2021-2022, David, who is already in 1st year of ESO, has ever come home commenting: “There are many of us, sometimes it’s a bit chaotic”. Carolina also perceived “more tranquility” in her daughter’s classroom in 2020-2021. Aitana, equally a good student, was not happy that they were divided into three groups instead of the usual two, because she was separated from her friends, she comments with an annoyed face. “But remember how your tutor had time to work with you on different schemes to study,” her mother questions her.

good results

“What I have experienced has shown me that the quality of the teaching-learning process improves when the number of students per classroom is lower; there is less noise”, agrees Mario Galán, Physical Education teacher at the IES La Serna in Fuenlabrada, which last year had between 21 and 23 students per group. “This course I teach nine groups of about 30 students each, which adds up to about 270 boys and girls whom I only see during two sessions a week… You hardly have time to get to know them or attend to them in a more individualized way , with its difficulties, capacities, limitations and potentialities”, he reflects.

From his experience as director of the IES Sierra de Guadarrama, in Soto del Real, Álvarez detects that his students are perceiving the return to normal ratios as a punishment after the entire past year with seven or eight fewer students per classroom. “We hear people say ‘the teacher has abandoned me’, ‘now he never has time’, ‘it’s hard for me to follow the subject’, ‘I have doubts that I can’t resolve”, he lists as the most frequent complaints. “Mathematics, for example, is built on a previous base; If you don’t know how to divide with decimals, you will never be able to solve an equation that requires division with decimals. If you get stuck in a phase and you don’t have the necessary support, the difficulty mounts, one on top of the other, until you make a ball that is very difficult to overcome… That’s how the boys feel”, he assures.

The virus also attacks mental health In mid-February 2022, Adimad had recorded almost 400 autolysis protocols (suicides) opened by secondary schools in the Community of Madrid, according to its president, Esteban Álvarez. The figure represents twice the number of cases handled throughout the past year, which “was already a historical record,” he adds. A protocol is opened when there are signs of suicidal ideation, the boy or girl has self-harmed, or has made an attempt to end her life.

“We add to this cases of stress and anxiety… These are kids with high academic expectations, for the most part, who were doing well but are encountering difficulties and are under pressure that they are not able to manage.” Álvarez relates the situation to the health crisis, “which has affected his emotional well-being”, and to the rise in ratios this year in Madrid; he says that, had they remained lower, the readaptation to normalcy would have been more progressive and more personalized attention would have helped prevent many of the cases. “The Community of Madrid has acted as if there were no pandemic,” he denounces.

In recent months, autonomous communities such as Aragon, the Valencian Community, Castilla y León, the Balearic Islands and Extremadura have approved protocols for the prevention of suicide and self-harming behavior in Primary and Secondary schools, urged by the feeling of vulnerability and lack of teachers’ tools and official data, according to information published by EL PAÍS. Adimad asks for “immediate help” for a problem “of the first order” in public education. “The concerted one is hiring psychologists, it has a margin that the directors of the public one do not have,” laments Álvarez, alluding to the lack of mental health professionals in the classrooms.

On January 27, the opposition presented a Non-Legal Proposal in the Madrid Assembly with a battery of measures to reinforce child and adolescent mental health in education to prevent suicide, among which were the incorporation of more counselors in secondary education institutes or the development of the figure of the educational psychologist. “We ask for an increase in the team of counselors in the institutes, since most of them do not meet the ratios or are far below. In addition, we want to reinforce coordination with therapeutic educational centers and mental health centers so that they are equipped with a greater number of professionals”, declared the deputy of Más Madrid, Diego Figuera. PP and VOX rejected it.

On February 28, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, announced the 2022-2024 mental health plan, linked to the hospital setting: 45 million euros; 379 new professionals including psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, nurses and occupational therapists; 14 home psychiatric hospitalization units and more day hospitals for children and adolescents.

You can follow EL PAÍS EDUCACIÓN on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.