Small investors are buying Bitcoin, while big whales are selling

After falling to a quarterly low of $ 42,333 on December 4, Bitcoin (BTC) made an impressive recovery, climbing as high as $ 51,000.

The rebound of BTC came mainly thanks to greater buying activity among addresses holding less than 1 BTC. Conversely, as evidenced by data collected by Ecoinometrics, Bitcoin wallets with balances between 1,000 BTC and 10,000 BTC have done little to support the upward movement.

“Bitcoin is still stuck in a situation where small addresses are willing to accumulate satoshi (Bitcoin’s smallest unit of account), while whale addresses aren’t really accumulating.”, points out the newsletter focused on cryptocurrency after evaluating the change in Bitcoin quantity between small addresses and the richest wallets.

Bitcoin on-chain data with small address clusters and whale wallets. Source: Ecoinometrics

Ecoinometrics further stated that the situation for Bitcoin is not quite “the ideal“, suggesting that the price of the asset could resume its decline in the absence of influential buyers.

Bitcoin’s downside target of around $ 42,000

Ecoinometrics’ bearish view follows the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, unveiled Wednesday, to cut bond purchases by $ 30 billion each month, to complete them completely by April next year.

The $ 120 billion a month stimulus program was instrumental in projecting the price of BTC from less than $ 4,000 in March 2020 to $ 69,000 in November 2021. With the risk of liquidity shortage and rising interest rates. interest expected next year, many analysts fear that this can damage investors’ interest in risk assets such as Bitcoin:

“Bitcoin’s price briefly rebounded above $ 49,000 after the Fed’s FOMC meeting confirmed at least three interest rate hikes and some adjustments to current market support practices in 2022.”

Mike Novogratz, chief executive of Galaxy Digital Holdings, admits that Bitcoin may be in trouble, but he expects the price not to break below the $ 42,000 support.

“$ 42,000 is a pretty big level, it should hold up“, the crypto billionaire told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, adding:

“So much money is pouring into the industry, it wouldn’t make sense for cryptocurrency prices to go much lower. If you’re long it could be painful, but the market is probably healthy.”

BTC / USD daily chart with support at $ 40,000-42,000. Source: TradingView

Strongest Bitcoin Accumulation Among Retailers

Actually, unique wallets with 1,000 or more BTC have declined throughout 2021: since February 9, Glassnode data shows that the number has dropped from 2,475 to 2,147.

The total number of Bitcoin addresses with at least 1,000 BTC. Source: Glassnode

In reverse, the number of unique wallets with at least 0.01 BTC (around $ 470 at current exchange rates) increased in 2021, from 8.46 million to 9.39 million from the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, addresses with at least 0.1 BTC (around $ 4,700) increased from 3.12 million to 3.30 million over the same period, highlighting how “little fish” played a key role in raising the price of Bitcoin from around $ 30,000 to $ 69,000 this year.

Total number of Bitcoin addresses with at least 0.01 BTC and 0.1 BTC. Source: Glassnode

Further confirmation that retail investors are bullish on Bitcoin comes from addresses holding at least 1 BTC.

During the first half of the year it is possible to observe a decrease in these wallets, resulting from the ban on China and other negative news; however, they began to rise again in the second half, coinciding with the adoption of Bitcoin as legal currency in El Salvador.

The total number of Bitcoin addresses with at least 1 BTC. Source: Glassnode

The number of wallets with at least 1 BTC continued to rise even as the BTC price corrected from $ 69,000 to $ 42,333 in the November-December session. On Wednesday, the total hit a seven-month high as it rebounded to $ 50,000 from its weekly low of around $ 46,000.

On-chain analyst Willy Woo also highlights the accumulation among retail, currently around levels observed after the March 2020 collapse, an event that kicked off the current Bitcoin bull run.

Accumulation between wallets with less than 1 BTC. Source: WIlly Woo

Furthermore, the Bitcoin momentum indicator that preceded its price breakout at $ 69,000 suggests a potential recovery for the asset.

