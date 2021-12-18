Small investors are buying Bitcoin, while big whales are selling From CoinTelegraph
After falling to a quarterly low of $ 42,333 on December 4th, (BTC) made an impressive recovery, climbing as high as $ 51,000.
The rebound in BTC was mainly due to increased buying activity among addresses holding less than 1 BTC. Conversely, as evidenced by data collected by Ecoinometrics, Bitcoin wallets with balances between 1,000 BTC and 10,000 BTC have done little to support the upward movement.
“Bitcoin is still stuck in a situation where small addresses are willing to hoard satoshi (Bitcoin’s smallest unit of account), while whale addresses aren’t really hoarding,” the cryptocurrency-focused newsletter points out after evaluating the exchange of Bitcoin amount between small addresses and the richest wallets.
