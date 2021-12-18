News

Small investors are buying Bitcoin, while big whales are selling From CoinTelegraph

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read


© Reuters Small investors are buying Bitcoin, while big whales are selling

After falling to a quarterly low of $ 42,333 on December 4th, (BTC) made an impressive recovery, climbing as high as $ 51,000.

The rebound in BTC was mainly due to increased buying activity among addresses holding less than 1 BTC. Conversely, as evidenced by data collected by Ecoinometrics, Bitcoin wallets with balances between 1,000 BTC and 10,000 BTC have done little to support the upward movement.

“Bitcoin is still stuck in a situation where small addresses are willing to hoard satoshi (Bitcoin’s smallest unit of account), while whale addresses aren’t really hoarding,” the cryptocurrency-focused newsletter points out after evaluating the exchange of Bitcoin amount between small addresses and the richest wallets.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bitcoin price bouncing, Ethereum dreams of flippening

August 13, 2021

“Fast & Furious 9”, Justin Lin’s film with Vin Diesel at the Cinema Adriano in Florence

October 7, 2021

Kylie Jenner is turning Kylie Cosmetics into a vegan brand

July 16, 2021

The Batman, unveiled the costume of the Catwoman played by Zoë Kravitz [FOTO]

September 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button