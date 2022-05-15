Small Plane Catches Fire After Crashing on Bridge – NBC 7 Miami

FLORIDA – A small white plane caught fire after crashing on the Haulover Bridge in Miami at 10800 Collins Avenue, leaving one dead and five injured, one of them in critical condition.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it is a single-engine Cessna 172. It apparently lost power before landing on the bridge, about 5 miles east of the Opa-locka airport, at 1 p.m. ET.

In images, the moment in which the small plane burst into flames on the Haulover bridge in Miami was captured.

Reports indicate that the accident initially caused at least six people to be injured.

At least two people had to be transported to the Ryder Trauma Center with burns. And one of them died in hospital.

Three other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by ground to a local area hospital.

Of the 6 victims, three were on board at the time of the incident. Authorities said two of them are in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Álvaro Zabaleta said the plane was involved in a head-on collision with the SUV, causing the plane to flip.

When fire crews responded, they found the plane on fire and quickly extinguished the flames, authorities said.

“We had three first responders from the Miami-Dade Fire Department arrive on scene first and begin assisting patients,” said Erika Benitez, spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Fire Department. “Within a few minutes several other units arrived and when they arrived they saw a plane on fire, as well as a vehicle that had been hit by the plane.”

The plane had left Fort Lauderdale International Airport and was headed for the Florida Keys.

Aerial footage captured the plane’s fire on the busy Miami bridge. So far the reasons for the accident are unknown.

The Haulover Inlet Bridge at Collins Avenue is closed between Sunny Isles Beach and Bal Harbour. Southbound Collins Avenue is closed at 158 ​​Street. Traffic is being diverted. Find an alternate route and expect long delays.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a plane crash on the Haulover Inlet Bridge, Collins Avenue between 96 and 163 Street is currently closed. Expect heavy traffic delays and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/gevmpRHveT — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 14, 2022

This is developing news. Return for more information to Telemundo 51.