“Small Rome in the eyes of power. Zaniolo is not like Lautaro, Chiellini and Ibra “

ROME – Roma do not go beyond the draw against Genoa. In the match at 15, Mourinho’s team drew 0-0 against the Ligurians despite the many opportunities they had and wasted during the match. In the last minute a goal canceled also by the Var in Zaniolo which sparked the controversy of Rome. At the end of the match Mourinho spoke to Dazn’s microphones to comment on the result.

El Shaarawy? “Today I felt a useful bench to win the race. I saw that the dynamics could be changed. With Stephan and Felix, together with whoever was there, we created a lot. We didn’t score any goals. The goal scored was canceled, but I don’t want to make a controversy. We should talk about it for half an hour. If the referee has decided well, our game (football, ed) has changed: it is another sport. If that’s a foul, the sport isn’t the same anymore. Let’s find another name. If the referee is wrong, he will be the first dissatisfied. For us it is deja vu. Tomorrow is another day”.

Could the amplitude have been exploited more? “Genoa is a team that plays for salvation, that’s why they play a bad game in which they take their point home. It is not a criticism, even I would do so. Playing against these teams is difficult. We played in breadth, but without depth. In the second half we changed and created a lot. An example is Zaniolo’s high shot. In the second half, I didn’t feel a numerical difference after the red, there was a team fighting for the victory. Honor to Genoa who took the point “.

Mourinho at the press conference

There is an inconsistency in the whistle that cancels Zaniolo’s goal.

“It does not exist. You are talking about something that does not exist. I see similar situations in the same league in other leagues. If the VAR did not make mistakes and followed the guidelines, football is turning into another sport, it cannot be said. that the referee made a mistake. It is the people who are wrong, because football is going in a different direction. The second possibility is that the referee made a mistake or that the VAR made a mistake, and if this is the situation we are talking about a deja -vu, I’ve never come here to say that the referee made a mistake in our favor. But that’s it, let’s talk about the game and forget the referee “.

How can the power’s vision of Rome be changed?

“I do not know”.

She has told us in the past that she doesn’t like playing 5 defenders. Today why did she do this choice?

“It’s not my preferred tactical system, but I have to adapt to what I have. Strategically we thought of playing against a super-closed team, we needed players with high width because the ball would have arrived with great ease, as it did. In the first half we didn’t take advantage of this, in the second with El Shaarawy and Mkhitaryan we found many situations in which we didn’t score due to technical or positioning errors, but we created a lot “.

THEred to Zaniolo?

“I talked to the referee, because second he made a mistake on the expulsion. If Zaniolo played for Inter, Juventus or Milan would they have sent him off? He doesn’t take a penalty all season, he doesn’t take fouls in every match, he opens mouth and takes the yellow cards. He has 7-8 yellow cards and 2 red cards, Zaniolo, a creative. Zaniolo was expelled today because he said three times to Mr. Abisso three times “What the fuck .. you booed”. He didn’t insult him. . He did not tell him to go to that country, he did not insult his shirt, he told him 3 times “what the … whistles.” If I am a referee, after a goal celebrated in the 90 ‘, the frustration of the goal disallowed, and the player goes to you and tells you something like that, I give him yellow and that’s it. Do you think that that red there, for example, they would have given it to Lautaro Martinez at San Siro? Or to Chiellini in the Juventus stadium? Or to Zlatan at San Siro? “What the c … he whistled: red. Red. This is us, we are little ones. Abyss played a good game, if I forget this last action where maybe he didn’t make a mistake, maybe the doctors made a mistake who decide what the football today. Maybe it’s not his fault. Abyss played a good game, apart from this last situation. I don’t know if he or the doctors were wrong, that’s why I leave here without any negative feelings with him. maturity is a word that I like because I said it 50 times yesterday The referee must know that one thing is “that c … whistles” on 5 ‘and 90’ after a goal disallowed. Nicolò will be disqualified and we go in the same direction again “.

Are you afraid of a longer ban?

“No, because he didn’t do anything. He will be disqualified because he said 3 times that c … whistles. He will be analyzed by the football doctors, they will decide.”