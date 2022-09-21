Small scare for Neymar in Brazil training

In great shape with PSG since the start of the season, Neymar Jr has joined the Brazil selection with total confidence. If he should start against Ghana on Friday, PSG number 10 had a little scare in training on Wednesday.

Author of the best start to the season of his career (11 goals and 8 assists in 11 matches), Neymar Jr has regained the selection this Monday in top form. And to better prepare the World Cup 2022 to Qatar (November 20 to December 18), the Brazil confront the Ghana (Friday in Le Havre) then Tunisia (next Tuesday at the Parc des Princes).

Knee cut for Neymar

While Selecao brasileira prepares for the friendly match against the Ghanathe number 10 of the PSG, Neymar Jrhad a little scare in training this Wednesday, as reported Globo Sports. Indeed, the 30-year-old striker suffers from a cut on his knee. A scare that required some medical attention. “After lying on the pitch for some time, Neymar recovered from his pain and resumed activity. » What to call into question his participation in the friendly match against Ghana in two days? No, according to Globo Sports. Neymar should be able to stand up to the Black Stars, if pain is not present. For this meeting, Titus could field an offensive-minded team with five forwards. On his side, Marquinhos is tipped to start alongside the former Parisian, Thiago Silva.