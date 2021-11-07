Small steps forward, but that’s not enough

The G20 in Rome, the Cop26 in Glasgow, the SDGs in Cremona … The issues of sustainability, energy transition and climate change have never been so prominent on the political agenda as in the last ten days. At every latitude, large and small, powerful and “voiceless”, experts in the field and simple activists have questioned and discussed the possible measures to “save the Earth”. Someone made promises, others announced investments and projects, Greta Thunberg as a modern sibyl summed up and delivered her merciless verdict: “Bla, bla, bla. You only know how to speak ». Then he added a tombstone “Shame!”. Why does your opinion matter so much? Because like the child in Andersen’s famous fairy tale, the eighteen year old with braids reveals to the world the truth that no one wants to see: the king is naked, the commitments made are too bland, the timing of the interventions inadequate.

It is not enough to put a stop to deforestation starting from 2030, to promise the renunciation of coal from 2050 or to commit to eliminating harmful emissions in 2070, as did India. To reduce the amount of carbon dioxide that poisons the atmosphere, slow down the melting of the polar ice cap and, consequently, the rising seas and

We need drastic measures now, here and now. Because in thirty or fifty years it will be too late

disappearance of wonders like Venice and the Maldives, drastic measures are needed now, here and now. Because in thirty or fifty years it will be too late, so fragile are the balances that govern the ecosystem in which we live. “Our actions are our future” warned one of the writings of light that were projected on the facade of the Torrazzo during the days dedicated to the 17 sustainable objectives of the UN. Although it is the tallest brick tower in Europe, it is illusory to think that the message could have reached Glasgow. And from there to the rest of the world. But it is another inconvenient truth, like the one revealed by Greta: the past is past and can no longer be changed. But from now on, our behavior will save the world. Or to condemn him. The contrary is argued: «In theory you are right, but sustainability has a cost. And who pays him? ». Someone has estimated the cost of protecting the environment at 8% of GDP, double the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The reliable calculation. But there is one thing that is priceless and that is the survival of the planet.

What will our children and grandchildren do with a healthy economy, if half of the continents end up under water, the air becomes unbreathable and the atmospheric phenomena (tornadoes, floods, hurricanes …) increasingly extreme? Of course, with the money available, our children and grandchildren will be able to build safer homes, perhaps new ones

If no one really and quickly changes habits, rules and paradigms, no one will win. But we will all lose

stilts, with air conditioning and every kind of technological comfort. But this it will only be possible in a small portion of the world, certainly not in the countries below the equator, in many cases already struggling with absolute poverty and very serious food supply problems (not to mention the other man-made plagues: wars, dictatorships, rampant corruption, religious fanaticisms …). The case of Africa is truly paradoxical: historically it is the continent that, among all, has produced fewer emissions (3% of the total, due to the very low industrialization index), the only wealth it had (oil and mineral deposits) they have been largely exploited by foreign superpowers and in the future, instead of becoming the refuge of humanity, the black continent risks turning into the dump of the world. What about China and Russia, the mega regions refractory to any sacrifice in defense of the environment? Sure, the United States was no better during the Trump era, but you can’t always think downwards, at least worst. Nor can you do like capricious children, when they say “you start …”. Because if no one starts – if no one really and quickly changes habits, rules and paradigms – no one will win. But we will all lose.